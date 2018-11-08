Chrissy Teigen Slips Big Pregnancy Announcement

Model, mother, author, and social media superstar Chrissy Teigen just let a big pregnancy secret out of the bag.

She spilled the beans at WSJ. Magazine’s Innovator Awards on November 7 that honoree David Chang and his wife Grace are expecting their first child, as per a report by Page Six.

Apparently, Teigen revealed to a crowd who were gathered at MoMA (The Museum of Modern Art) that Chang was set to welcome “his own lucky peach.”

Lucky Peach is the celebrity chef’s former magazine title.

Chang and Grace, who wed just last year, confirmed the news on stage together after Teigen’s quip. They remarked, “Thank you, and yes, we’re expecting our first child… lucky peach indeed.”

The loose-lipped Teigen slipped the big news to a crowd that included Jonah Hill, Channing Tatum, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, and Karlie Kloss, reported Page Six.

Teigen, who was attending alongside husband John Legend, who was also honored at the awards, wasn’t the first one to spill the beans on the couple’s big news.

A Wall Street Journal profile on Chang noted, “He’s relocating from NYC to L.A. with his wife, Grace, whom he married in 2017, and they are expecting their first child.”

Chang, the owner of the hot restaurant Momofuku, was honored with a Food Innovator award at the event.

He recently opened a new eatery in Los Angeles called Majordomo, as well as the new Bang Bar in Manhattan’s Time Warner Center.

Page Six noted that Chang revealed that his job was to create food that people will eat, not just admire.

“I don’t think of cooking as an art or anything like that, but everyone’s gotta eat, and almost everyone would rather eat something really delicious. And that’s our job,” he said to Page Six.

The Wall Street Journal reported that since opening his first Momofuku Noodle Bar in New York’s East Village in 2004, Chang has expanded his business to include 10 restaurants in three countries and six cities (Washington, D.C., Las Vegas, Toronto, and Sydney, in addition to New York and L.A.) and 10 locations of his Fuku fried chicken stands.

Teigen, a fan favorite for her creative twist on cooking, recently released her second cookbook titled Cravings 2, Hungry for More. She recently spoke to Bon Appetit about her new career as a cookbook author and revealed that although she has become a successful foodie, it is Legend who is the real chef in their home.

“John’s an amazing cook. He cooked seven days a week while I was pregnant. He was always my sous; he loves to chop things. You teach him one thing and he remembers it forever. Now he’s become a chef in his own right. I’m like, ‘you’re really trying to take my title in the house!’ He’s become so good,” she laughed.

Cravings 2: Hungry For More is in stores now.