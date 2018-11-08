Watch FC BATE Borisov Vs. Chelsea UEFA Europa League Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Online

Unbeaten in the UEFA Europa League, Chelsea travel to Belarus to face FC BATE Borisov in a game that could send the English side through to the knockout phase.

English Premier League side Chelsea is not only chasing the top of their domestic league where they sit just two points off leaders Manchester City, the Blues have dominated their group in the UEFA Europa League as well, winning all three matches so far — including a 3-1 dismantling of Thursday’s repeat opponent, Belarus champs FC BATE Borisov just two weeks ago, as ESPN reports. A second victory over the Belarussians will guarantee Chelsea’s passage through to the knockout stage of Europe’s second-tier competition, in a game that will live stream from the former Soviet republic.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the November 8 FC BATE Borisov vs. Chelsea UEFA Europa League fourth-round clash, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. Moscow Standard Time at the 13,000-seat Borisov Arena in Barysaw, Belarus, on Thursday. In the United Kingdom, kickoff takes place at 6 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time. Fans in the United States can watch the game live stream at 1 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, 10 a.m. Pacific. Viewers in India will have to wait until midnight on Thursday night to watch BATE and Chelsea kick off.

Chelsea Manager Maurizio Sarri will field a weakened XI, without Marcos Alonso, David Luiz, Antonio Rudiger, Alvaro Morata, or veteran Spanish international Cesc Fabregas, according to a BBC report. But star Belgian striker Eden Hazard will return to action after missing three games with a back problem before he made a cameo in a domestic game at the weekend.

BATE come into the match focused, after sealing their 13th-consecutive Belarus Premier League championship just this past weekend, after 27 games of the 30-match Belarussian season, according to SB Nation. The players reportedly kept their celebration “modest” as they prepare for the Europa League game in which they need a victory to move into second place in Group L and take prime position for advancement.

Eden Hazard of Chelsea starts his first match in five games after a back injury. Richard Heathcote / Getty Images

To watch the FC BATE Borisov vs. Chelsea UEFA Europa League Matchday Four showdown live stream online from Belarus, access the streaming video provided by Univision Now or download the Univision app. Univision also streams live on the Roku set-top streaming device, allowing fans to watch the Milan vs. Olympiacos showdown streaming live on their TV sets.

But there is a way to watch the BATE vs. Blues clash stream live, for free, without a cable login. Fans should sign up for a free trial of an online streaming TV package that carries the Univision stream, such as Fubo TV, or Sling TV. Those providers require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also offers a seven-day free trial — and if the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that weeklong period, fans can watch the UEFA Europa League Group L game live stream for free.

To watch the FC BATE Borisov vs. Chelsea UEFA Europa League showdown live stream online from Borisov, the only English-language United States source available will be via B/R Live, which carries the BATE-Chelsea match for a pay-per-view fee of $2.99.

In the United Kingdom, BT Sport will carry the live stream, while in the BATE home country of Belarus, Belarus 5 will present the match. In Canada, fans can watch the live stream with a subscription to DAZN. In India, Sony LIV will live stream the match. A list of live stream sources for the FC BATE Borisov vs. Chelsea UEFA Europa League match in numerous other countries around the world is available by visiting LiveSoccerTV.com.