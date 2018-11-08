‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Gabi’s Stunned By Chad’s Plan, Susan Threatens Sami With A Scalpel

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that the drama is heating up in Salem as the week progresses. Fans will see a ton of big moments go down as the end of the week draws near.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of our Lives viewers will watch as Gabi Hernandez (Camilla Banus) is completely shocked when she learns that Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) is willing to go to great lengths to save his wife, Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Marci Miller) from the clutches of his brother, Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher).

When Gabi finds out that Chad wants to team up with Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) and kidnap Abby in order to keep her away from Stefan and get her mental health back in order she will be stunned. All of this is happening because of Gabi’s revenge plot against Abby.

As many fans will remember, Gabi was furious with Abigail when she framed her for Andre DiMera’s (Thaao Penghlis) murder and then lied on the stand in order to send her to prison. Of course, Abby wasn’t in her right mind at the time and was dealing with a split personality disorder, but Gabi couldn’t let her anger go, and decided to get some serious revenge on her former best friend.

Elsewhere in Salem, Abby will be ready to fight. She’ll turn the tables on Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) when she catches her trying to drug her tea. Abigail is refusing to be a victim any longer, and she’ll hit back at Kate and Gabi as hard as she can.

Meanwhile, Days of our Lives fans will also see a sweet moment take place when John Black (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) finally get to share their wedding day together. Marlena was shot and badly injured during the couple’s ceremony, and chaos later ensued when Belle Black Brady (Martha Madison) wanted to take her mother off of life support.

John then came up with a plan to switch Marlena’s body with that of her doppelganger, Hattie Adams. The switched worked well but caused a lot of issues for John, who ended up married to Hattie. Now, Marlena is alive and well and ready to marry the love of her life in an intimate ceremony.

In the latest #DAYS, a frantic Sami rushes to find the missing patient.https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/xP6o5dsQvG — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) November 8, 2018

In another part of Salem, Days of our Lives fans will see Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) frantically search for her husband, EJ DiMera, who has only just been returned to her.

However, EJ’s mother, Susan Banks (Stacy Haiduk) has other plans. When Susan and Sami finally come face to face, EJ’s wacky mother will threaten her daughter-in-law with a scalpel.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.