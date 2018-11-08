Christine Blasey Ford Reportedly Still Being Harassed, Unable To Return Home & To Work

After coming forward with allegations of sexual assault against then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in September, Christine Blasey Ford is reportedly still being threatened by his supporters almost two months later.

When she spoke out against Kavanaugh, she agreed to appear before a Senate Judiciary Committee, where she testified as to what had happened to her, and Kavanaugh also provided his own testimony. Despite the apparent agreement by the committee that Ford was credible, Kavanaugh was sworn in as a Supreme Court Justice just days later.

And while he has supposedly gone on with his life without a second thought, Ford is still seemingly troubled since testifying, according to National Public Radio.

“Justice Kavanaugh ascended to the Supreme Court, but the threats to Dr. Ford continue,” her lawyers said in a statement.

Last month alone, she was forced to move four times and has had to pay out of pocket for a private security detail as the threats continue to pour in. Another disruption to her life has been the fact that she has been unable to return to her job at Palo Alto University. The college has not shared whether or not there is a set timeline during which she must return.

NEW from me: Kavanaugh formally took his seat today. Meanwhile Christine Blasey Ford is still getting threats, forced to spend $ on security, with no public timeline to return to her job https://t.co/YMd5oopZvw pic.twitter.com/sYlnwO1EcG — Tim Mak (@timkmak) November 8, 2018

Even before appearing in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee, in the days following the release of her name, she was already allegedly being threatened, and she shared details of the threats during her testimony.

“My family and I have been the target of constant harassment and death threats. People have posted my personal information on the internet. This has resulted in additional emails, calls, and threats. My family and I were forced to move out of our home… my family and I have been living in various secure locales, with guards.”

According to Ford’s legal team, even though the attention to Ford has largely subsided since Kavanaugh was confirmed, the danger she is facing still has not. Despite this, her lawyers have stated that she has no interest in writing a book about her experiences. Instead, she simply wants to be free to return to her job.

“Dr. Ford’s current focus is solely on recovering from the experience and returning to her job responsibilities — not on writing a book,” her lawyers said.

How Ford is paying for the security detail she has had to employ and the constant moving is unknown, but two GoFundMe campaigns were set up for her as she testified in front of the Senate, bringing in approximately $800,000. Whether or not she has used any of that money, or has even withdrawn it, is not public knowledge.