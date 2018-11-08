Ted Nugent Slams Michigan Voters For Turning The State Into A ‘California S**thole’

'Thanks for nothing a**holes.'

Ted Nugent is unhappy with Michigan voters for electing Democrats to the office of governor, U.S. senator, and other races, telling his followers that the voters of Michigan are turning the state into a “California s**thole.”

As Yahoo News reports, Nugent, who was born and raised in Michigan and still has at least one home there, is one of the few outspoken conservatives in rock ‘n’ roll. And on Tuesday, the voters of Michigan did the exact opposite of what the Motor City Madman would have wanted and elected a whole slate of Democrats instead of Republicans. Specifically, they elected Democrat Gretchen Whitmer to the office of governor, over Trump-endorsed Republican Bill Schuette. Similarly, they elected Democratic U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow to a fourth term, staving off a challenge from Republican war veteran John James.

Nugent isn’t having it.

In a terse Facebook post, Nugent invoked a word made famous by Donald Trump – “s**thole” – in claiming that the voters are trying to turn Michigan into a politically unrecognizable place similar to California.

“Real God country family Michiganiacs are heartbroke that more of us want the once great state of Michigan to turn into a California s**thole. Downright insane cultural suicide. Thanks for nothing a**holes.”

This is hardly the first time Nugent has weighed in on a political issue; in fact, the outspoken conservative frequently writes about political issues on his social media accounts, and he can be counted on to represent the Right when he does so. And he can be expected to do so with little in the way of holding his tongue or choosing his words judiciously.

For example, following the Parkland School Shooting in February, the enthusiastic gun-rights advocate took exception to some of the survivors calling for gun control after 17 of their classmates and teachers were killed. As CNN reported at the time, in the aftermath of the shooting, Nugent told a conservative radio show that the survivors are soulless and “liars.”

“All you have to do now is not only feel sorry for the liars, but you have to go against them and pray to God that the lies can be crushed and the liars can be silenced so that real measures can be put into place to actually save children’s lives. These poor children, I’m afraid to say this and it hurts me to say this, but the evidence is irrefutable, they have no soul.”

In October, Nugent ranted about something other than politics (although he still brought politics into it), slamming the “ultra-leftist liberal CEO driven gang” at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for having failed to induct him.