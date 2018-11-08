Some Survivors Of Thousand Oaks Shooting Had Reportedly Also Survived Las Vegas Massacre

'If they survived that, they will survive this,' said a friend.

Several people present at the Thousand Oaks shooting were there when a gunman opened fire at the Route 91 Harvest festival in Las Vegas, according to a friend. On Wednesday night, a man shot and killed at least 13 people at the Borderline Bar & Grill west of Los Angeles. The Mirror reports that at least a few of the people at the crowded country-music club also witnessed the deadliest shooting in U.S. history a year ago.

“A lot of people in the Route 91 situation go here,” said Chandler Gunn, 23. “There’s people that live a whole lifetime without seeing this, and then there’s people that have seen it twice.”

Route 91 was the deadliest shooting by a single individual in the United States, where 58 people were killed at the country music festival in Las Vegas, Nevada when a shooter opened fire on a crowd of people from the Mandalay Bay on the Las Vegas strip.

“A lot of my friends survived Route 91,” said Gunn. “If they survived that, they will survive this.”

At least 13 people were killed when a man dressed in black entered the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, California – a town just west of Los Angeles. The gunman shot a bouncer as he entered the bar, according to one witness, and then shot a woman working the register just inside the door.

“I see that girl every single time I’m there,” Holden Harrah told CNN. “I don’t know her name, but (she) is someone I make small contact with and I say hi every time.”

Police arrived at the Western-themed club quickly, and officers, including Ventura County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ron Helus, entered the bar as shots were still being fired. Helus was struck by bullets and died at a local hospital. He was a 29-year veteran of the force.

According to other witnesses, the gunman threw smoke grenades and used a handgun to open fire inside the building, which was hosting college country night. At least 21 people were also injured, but have been treated and released by hospitals.

President Donald Trump offered his condolences to the victims and thanked law enforcement for their efforts.

“I have been fully briefed on the terrible shooting in California. Law Enforcement and First Responders, together with the FBI, are on scene. 13 people, at this time, have been reported dead. Likewise, the shooter is dead, along with the first police officer to enter the bar….” he wrote.