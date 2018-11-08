NBA Rumors: Terry Rozier To Spurs Is An ‘Intriguing Possibility’ For Celtics Guard, Says Bill Simmons

When Kyrie Irving went down with an injury late in the 2017-18 regular season, Terry Rozier stepped up as the Boston Celtics’ starting point guard and played a key role for the team up until the Eastern Conference Finals, where they lost in seven games to the Cleveland Cavaliers. However, Rozier has since returned to his usual backup duties and had recently commented about how “tough” it is not to get consistent minutes behind the now-healthy Irving. While recent rumors have suggested that some of the NBA’s weaker teams might be interested in Rozier’s services, The Ringer’s Bill Simmons believes that there’s an outside chance the traditionally powerful San Antonio Spurs could make a move for the 24-year-old guard.

On Wednesday, Simmons took to Twitter to comment on the situation with Rozier, noting that he has been “unhappy” with his lack of playing time since the start of the 2018-19 season, and that team executives are likely aware that the Celtics might have to trade him. He mentioned the Phoenix Suns (2-8) and Orlando Magic (4-7), two struggling teams in need of a starting-caliber point guard, as the two potential destinations that “make the most sense,’ but added that there’s an “intriguing possibility” the Spurs, who are tied for fourth place in the Western Conference with a 6-4 record, might be interested as well.

Like the Suns and the Magic, the Spurs have also had issues with their point guard rotation early on in the 2018-19 season. As starter Dejounte Murray went down with a potentially season-ending ACL injury in the preseason, the Spurs went with Bryn Forbes as their first-string point guard. However, Fox San Antonio wrote that second-year man Derrick White, who was originally expected to start in Murray’s place before he himself suffered a preseason heel injury, might end up challenging Forbes, a natural shooting guard, as the Spurs’ primary playmaker.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, The Athletic’s Shams Charania wrote earlier this week that there are at least seven teams interested in trading for Terry Rozier, including the Phoenix Suns. While Charania mentioned the Suns as a team that has been “aggressively” pursuing the young point guard, he did not provide any information on the other teams that are supposedly in the mix.

Prior to the recent trade rumors, Rozier spoke to reporters late in October, expressing his frustration at the more “fluid” role he currently has, as opposed to his starting duties late in the 2017-18 regular season and throughout the 2018 playoffs. As quoted by NBC Sports Boston, Rozier said that dealing with his reduced role hasn’t been “the easiest” thus far.

“Me being a competitor and me being who I am, I wake up every day and want to be the best I can be, want to win and everything. It’s tough when I don’t get the minutes that I want.”

In ten games for the Celtics, Terry Rozier has been averaging 7.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in 22.7 minutes per game. These numbers pale in comparison to the ones he posted in 2017-18, where he started 16 of 80 games and averaged 11.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 25.9 minutes.