Blake Shelton ‘Desperate’ To Get Gwen Stefani To Return To ‘The Voice’ Per ‘Radar’

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have not worked together for three seasons as coaches on NBC’s The Voice, and if a report by Radar Online is any indication, that is just too long for the country crooner, who is allegedly “desperate” for his lady love to return to the series.

“Blake absolutely wants Gwen back on the show,” an on-set source allegedly revealed to Radar. “It just isn’t the same for him without her.”

Stefani allegedly feels the same way about taking over a seat on the panel once again as well.

“Gwen wants to come back, too,” said the source. “She gets along with everyone and is on set frequently anyways just to be there with him — it’s like a second home to her.”

The couple began dating during Season 7 of the reality competition singing series.

Stefani, 49, started dating Shelton, 42, during Season 7 of the show. At the time, the two were going through divorces with their exes, Gavin Rossdale and Miranda Lambert.

“Gwen finally left after Season 12 because she had a lot going on, but NBC stands behind her and they absolutely adore Gwen,” said the source according to Radar.

Shelton currently sits in the coaches chair alongside Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, and Adam Levine and is battling against the other judges to score yet another win for his team.

Earlier in the season, Inquisitr reported that Clarkson and Hudson were working together to score a big win this season for their respective teams to get another female coach win.

Clarkson scored a big win with 15-Year-Old Brynn Cartelli on her first season on the series. Hudson claimed victory in the UK version of the series. The two have also bonded over their shared reality competition roots. Both were featured on American Idol.

Clarkson was the first winner of the show’s iconic title, while Hudson competed on season three of the series, coming in seventh place.

Shelton knew he had something special in his relationship with Stefani early on and confirmed this in an interview with Today despite the fact that he feared his feelings for the former No Doubt singer were a “rebound.” He then realized it was something more.

“I think in the back of our minds we both kind of thought this is a rebound deal because we were both coming out of a pretty low spot in our lives and we’re kind of clinging to each other to get through this,” shared the country superstar.

He later remarked that they feel strongly about their commitment to one another today.

The Voice airs Mondays on NBC.