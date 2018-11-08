Kendall Jenner Rocks Sexy One-Piece Bathing Suit In New Photo

Kendall Jenner is showing off her famous supermodel body in her latest social media posts. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star stuns in a set of photos taken for the poster book CHAOS SIXTYNINE.

Kendall Jenner took to her Instagram account on Thursday to post four sexy snapshots of herself wearing a dark blue and white one-piece bathing suit. In the photos, Jenner is rocking the swimsuit as well as a dangling diamond necklace.

Kendall is seen with a full face of makeup, including a smoldering eye and pink lips. Her long, dark hair is parted down the middle and pulled into a bun at the back of her head. She also dons a Chanel life preserver that matches her suit.

In the second photo, Jenner drinks a cocktail while in a pool and floating on the Chanel floating device while the next sexy snapshot shows Kendall talking on a phone shaped like a set of lips as she playfully sticks her tongue out.

The final photo shows off Kendall’s stunning diamond bracelet and earrings as she looks at the camera while eating a cherry off of the stem. The modeling photos are just the latest for the reality star, who is set to walk the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show this week in New York.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kendall Jenner was recently spotted with her former boyfriend NBA star Ben Simmons nearly a month after they had called it quits.

The pair was seen trying to sneak out of the arena after a Philadelphia 76ers game earlier this month, sparking rumors that they are officially back together after a hot and heavy summer romance.

As many fans will remember, Jenner and Simmons were nearly inseparable over the summer. The pair was spotted out together in L.A. often and even headed to Mexico on a romantic joint vacation with Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson.

However, as the summer ended and the new NBA season was on the horizon, the couple’s relationship seemed to fizzle out.

“Kendall is so busy and has so much going on and doesn’t want to wait around for anyone. She knows there’s always a hot new fling waiting around the corner for her,” a source said after the split.

In an interview from earlier this year, Jenner claimed that she would often go the “extra mile” to sneak around with “low-key guys,” and fans are wondering if that is exactly what she’s doing with Simmons.

Fans can see more of Kendall Jenner when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E! network.