Emily Ratajkowski Reveals All The Things She’s Found In Her ‘Boob Crack’ On ‘Busy Tonight’

On Wednesday, model Emily Ratajkowski sat down with talk show host Busy Philipps on her show Busy Tonight to chat about a number of different topics, including feminism and the objects that she has pulled out of her cleavage, or “boob crack,” reported the Daily Mail.

Ratajkowski, who became famous after starring in Robin Thicke’s music video for the hit “Blurred Lines,” is known for posting semi-nude and revealing photos on her Instagram account and being an outspoken feminist. She started off by discussing her take on feminism with the talk show host.

Ratajkowski revealed to Philipps that she became a feminist when she began developing breasts.

“It all started with boobs, I developed very early. Sometimes they make me feel good and I just want to feel myself. It’s about loving yourself, and body positivity is important.”

Philipps, who played Audrey Liddell on Dawson’s Creek and starred in I Feel Pretty with Ratajkowski and actress-comedian Amy Schumer, went on to ask the model what items she has found in “her boob crack.”

Ratajkowski responded, “Crumbs and also change, like a random penny. I don’t even use pennies, like when’s the last time I paid with pennies?”

They also discussed the model’s secret marriage to Sebastian Bear-McClard that took place back in February of this year. Ratajkowski shocked her fans when she announced that she got married in a secret courthouse wedding on her Instagram. While the two had been friends for several years, they had only been romantically involved for a short period of time before tying the knot.

“We knew each other for a long time before, and he likes to joke, like, ‘Yeah, everyone thinks we got married quickly, but you vetted me for two years, so…'”

However, when Philipps suggested that the two had come to a sudden realization after years of friendship and immediately fallen in love, Ratajkowski rejected the idea.

“Women always know, come on—what? I’m like, who all the sudden, like, changes the way they look at someone? No, I was always like, OK, probably shouldn’t hang out with that guy alone. And then, next thing, I’m at the courthouse getting married.”

Ratajkowski’s new movie entitled Welcome Home will be available on video-on-demand on November 12 and released in select theaters on November 16. In the film, the model stars alongside Aaron Paul as a couple attempting to repair their broken relationship at a vacation rental home in Italy. However, they soon realize that the owner has sinister plans in store for them.