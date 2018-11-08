Tia And Tamera Mowry’s Niece Missing After Thousand Oaks Mass Shooting At Borderline Bar

Like many others, the Mowry family is searching for answers after the horrific mass shooting that took place at Borderline Bar at Thousand Oaks California.

According to Radar Online, the Mowry family is looking for their niece who went missing during the shooting. Tamera Mowry-Housley took to Twitter to try and locate her niece, who has not been able to be reached following the shooting. The actress responded to a tweet that her niece’s friend from college shared on Twitter.

“My suitemate is still missing, she is wearing denim shorts, a blue flannel and sneakers, pls let me know if you know anything #Borderline,” the roommate tweeted around 2:30 a.m. along with two photos of the missing girl.

Mowry-Housley commented on the tweet saying, “Ashely this is her aunt Tamera Mowry Housley. Can you please DM me your information?”

Once Ashley saw Tamera’s message, she informed her that she has been in contact with a man named Adam and there is no new information to report at this time. After that, Tamera asked if her niece was the only one who was unaccounted for in the group that she was in. Ashley informed her that all of the other girls that they were with are safe and accounted for and her niece is the only one who is still missing.

My suitemate is still missing, she is wearing denim shorts, a blue flannel and sneakers, pls let me know if you know anything #Borderline pic.twitter.com/t1nUHneChW — Ashley (@amowreader) November 8, 2018

A few hours later, Mowry asked on the same thread if anyone knew what hospitals that her niece could be at. One Twitter user suggested that she check Los Robles Hospital as that would be the closest one to Borderline Bar. As recently as two hours ago, Tamera responded to her fans who asked for an update on her niece.

“We haven’t found her yet. It’s been 7 hrs since the shooting.”

As the Inquisitr reported earlier today, shots rang out at a packed Borderline Bar in Thousand Oaks, California, last night. It has been reported that at least 12 people are dead, including Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Ron Helus, a 29-year veteran who was the first to respond to the shooting while he was on duty. As many as dozens of others have also been reported injured, some from gunshot wounds and others who have various other injuries that they sustained when trying to escape the chaos.

Later, it was reported that a man named David Ian Long is the one who is responsible for the deadly shooting. He unleashed fire at the country dance bar when it was packed with people for a “college night.” He reportedly killed a security guard before entering the bar and then used smoke grenades as he began firing dozens of rounds into the crowd.

According to the Inquisitr, Long took his life and was found dead in his vehicle just outside the bar after the shooting.