2018 Walmart Black Friday Ad Is Released For Busiest Shopping Day Of The Year

The "Christmas Creep" means deals are being offered earlier and earlier, year after year — but Black Friday still remains the king of shopping holidays.

Halloween happened just a little over a week ago, which means many are now thinking ahead toward the holiday shopping season, hoping to capitalize on big savings as they navigate stores and online shopping sites to get the latest “big thing.”

Even though the next holiday Americans will celebrate is Thanksgiving, the phenomenon of the “Christmas Creep” — the practice of retailers trying to entice holiday shoppers with deals coming out earlier and earlier each year — is a real thing. Walmart, for instance, just put out its first Black Friday ad of the year, available on its website online.

Some of the deals on the site are available to take advantage of right now, reported USA Today. These include many big-name laptop items, TVs, and other electronics that are on many people’s wish lists.

The Black Friday deals from Walmart are sure to make many shoppers’ eyes widen. The popular Sony PS4, one of the most wanted gaming systems on the market currently, is being offered for $199 during the Black Friday sale at the store (currently, it retails for $299, according to the Walmart website).

Another popular electronics item, the Google Home Hub, will be on sale for $99. That’s a $50 savings off of its regularly in-store price.

Other items worth looking at include an RCA 65″ Ultra HD LED TV, exclusive only to Walmart, available fro $399. Another exclusive product to the retailer is the Dell Inspiron HD 15.6″ laptop, which costs $479 during the sale (a $90 savings).

Of course, with the holiday season comes guests, unwrapped presidents, unwashed dishes, and general chaos around the house. What better way to make a dent in your chores after the holiday season than with a Shark Ion Vacuum, available at Walmart for $179, a nearly-$100 savings?

And don’t forget all the travel you’ll probably end up doing. Don’t worry: Walmart’s got you covered there, too, if you can believe it. Goodyear Tires will range from $39 to $90 for each tire you purchase, a savings of $20 per tire, with rotation deals added on top of that.

Walmart’s (and other stores’) preparation for Black Friday is a big deal every year. That’s because, despite people’s perceptions of the “shopping holiday” losing momentum, it still remains the biggest shopping day of the year, and forecasters believe 2018 will be no different. Other shopping holidays (like the second-highest shopping day, Super Saturday, the weekend before Christmas) simply cannot compete with the day that comes after Thanksgiving.

“There’s this myth out there that Black Friday isn’t the holiday it used to be. But we’ve seen no degeneration to Black Friday weekend…It still beats [Super Saturday] by a mile,” said ShopperTrak’s Brian Field.

Walmart’s in-store Black Friday sale officially starts on Thanksgiving Day at 6 p.m., except where the law prohibits sales on that day. The retailer will also have a “party” for devoted customers before its sale begins, starting at 4 p.m. on the same day.