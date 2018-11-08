Blac Chyna Shows Off A Rare Photo Of Dream Kardashian

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s baby girl is about to turn 2 and to mark the special occasion, Chyna took to Instagram to share a rare picture of her adorable daughter Dream.

The Lashed Cosmetics founder shared a photo of her baby girl in her stroller with a pacifier and a cute hat with her 14.8 million Instagram followers. “Few more days until Dreams 2nd Birthday 11/10,” Chyna captioned the sweet social media snap, in which her daughter is seen covered with a pretty cheetah-print blanket.

Fans were quick to shower little Dream with compliments, with one user saying “Such a cutie! I can’t believe she’ll be 2,” while another wrote “She is growing so fast,” followed by a heart-eyed emoji. Dream’s rare social media appearance garnered over 219,000 likes and nearly 1,500 comments in just 24 hours.

Earlier this week, she was also featured in Kim Kardashian’s Instagram page, when the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared a picture of all the baby cousins hanging out together and celebrating Khloe and Tristan Thompson’s daughter’s six-month anniversary. The extremely adorable snap included Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s baby girl Stormi Webster, little Dream, birthday girl True, and Kim and Kanye West’s youngest children Chicago and Saint. This very same picture was initially shared by Khloe, 34, in mid-October, when her baby girl turned six months.

While Rob and Chyna were still together when they welcomed their daughter, their rocky relationship came to an end just a few months later, in February 2017.

“Rob is focusing more on himself, the baby and work,” a source told E! News at the time of the very public breakup. “He’s been focusing on his sock line more.”

Despite the fact that he is somewhat active on Twitter, Rob has decided to mainly stay away from the spotlight the past year or so. As previously reported by the Inquistr, the 31-year-old has been focused on his priorities, which are his mental and physical health, as well as the well-being of his daughter.

“Getting out of the spotlight was so important for Rob. He needed to completely change his life, things were spiraling out of control for him and his health and relationships were suffering. He needed to refocus,” a source told Entertainment Tonight.

“His life is completely different now.”

Rob has also reportedly lost a significant amount of weight since last July, which the source estimated to be around 30 to 50 pounds.

“He’s got his priorities in check. First and foremost he is there for Dream and he knows that to do so he needs to be healthy,” the insider added.