Prince Charles Insists He’s Not ‘Stupid’ Enough To Be A Meddling King

Prince Charles, the first in line to the British throne, will more than likely be king one day, but in a new documentary set to air on BBC One, he promises not to “meddle” in politics when he takes the throne.

“I’m not that stupid,” he said when asked if he would be an “activist king” given the long list of causes he’s championed in his role as Prince of Wales.

As The Guardian reports, some observers have expressed concerns about Prince Charles’ interest in causes that can seem political. He’s known for being passionate about the conservation of the environment and has spoken out against climate change in the past. He’s also long been an advocate for holistic medicine. Last year he opened a Health and Wellbeing Centre which uses holistic therapies to treat patients with a range of conditions, The Daily Mail notes.

But, in the documentary, Prince, Son and Heir, Charles at 70, The Prince Of Wales acknowledges that his focus will have to change when he becomes king.

“You can’t be the same as the sovereign if you’re the Prince of Wales or the heir,” he says, as reported by The Guardian. “But the idea somehow that I’m going to go on in exactly the same way if I have to succeed, is complete nonsense because the two situations are completely different.”

He insisted that he was aware of the constitutional constraints of kingship and that he plans to abide by them.

“So, clearly I won’t be able to do the same things I’ve done as heir,” he continues. “So, of course, you operate within the constitutional parameters. But it’s a different function. I think people have forgotten that the two are very different.”

Prince Charles turns 70 this year and the documentary was made to commemorate his birthday and look back at his legacy so far as heir to the throne.

His mother, Queen Elizabeth, also has some big plans to celebrate.

Royal Central reports that a glitzy royal birthday dinner will be held on November 14 and European royals are expected to attend.

According to the article, Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark have confirmed that they will attend on behalf of the Danish royal family.

Although there’s been no official confirmation as yet, King Harald and Queen Sonja of Norway are also expected to be at the birthday celebration as they are friends of the Prince of Wales and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.