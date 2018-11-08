‘One Piece’ Chapter 924 Spoilers: Luffy Reunites With Kid In Kaido’s Prison, Shutenmaru’s Identity Revealed!

Can Luffy and Kid find a way to escape from Kaido's prison?

One Piece Chapter 924 is yet to be officially released but spoilers are already surfacing on the web. The upcoming chapter will be featuring the unexpected outcome of the brief fight between Strawhat Pirates captain Monkey D. Luffy and Emperor Kaido. Can the Strawhat Pirates alliance find a way to free Luffy?

In the spoilers posted at Oro Jackson, One Piece Chapter 924 started with the aftermath of the battle between Luffy and Emperor Kaido. Trafalgar D. Water Law tried to save Luffy, but he was unable to use his devil fruit power because he was stuck with a nail made of Seastone. Beast Pirates headliner Basil Hawkins told Law that Seastones originated from Wano Country. Only craftsmen from the country have the ability to make small things made of Seastone. Even without the help of his devil fruit power, Law managed to escape and hide in a safe place.

Emperor Kaido ordered his men to put Luffy in prison. He believes that if they succeed to break his spirits, Luffy will become his subordinate. As Emperor Kaido’s men came closer, Luffy used Conqueror’s Haki and knocked them out. Emperor Kaido was surprised that like Eustass Kid, Luffy can also use Conqueror’s Haki. Still, some of Emperor Kaido’s subordinate succeeded to capture Luffy and send him in prison. Emperor Kaido gave up in hunting Law and started drinking again.

Shutenmaru said that the power that Luffy used was similar to Lord Kozuki Oden’s. One Piece Chapter 924 revealed that Shutenmaru is Ashura Douji, one of the powerful Samurais Kinemon is searching. This was confirmed by Kinemon himself, who saw Shutenmaru while secretly watching his wife Tsuru treating the wounds of the people of Okobore Town.

One Piece Chapter 924 also showed a heavily injured Tama in the wasteland together with Inuarashi. Inuarashi was very angry with Emperor Kaido and vowed to make him pay for all the things he has done in Wano Country. Meanwhile, a special issue paper circulated in the Wano Country. Based on the reaction of Usopp, Franky, and Nico Robin, the news could be all about the defeat and captivity of their captain.

One Piece Chapter 924 revealed that the members of the Strawhat Pirates who were in the ruins of Oden’s Castle when Emperor Kaido unleashed a powerful attack are alive. Using “Juku Juku Bewitching Jutsu,” Shinobi managed to protect Nami and the others from great danger.

The final scenes of One Piece Chapter 924 featured the reunion of Luffy and Captain Kid. Both members of the Worst Generation are in the same cage being tortured until their spirits break and decide to become Emperor Kaido’s subordinates.