Scott Disick Loves Sofia Richie’s Kardashian-Like Curves, Per ‘Hollywood Life’

According to a Nov. 8 report by Hollywood Life, Scott Disick is in love with Sofia Richie’s curvy body and believes that her figure is beginning to resemble that of Kourtney Kardashian and her famous sisters.

“Scott is totally turned on by Sofia’s Kardashian-like butt. They have amazing chemistry together. He also loves her passionate personality. He feels like they share a heartfelt and emotional connection. He is really in love with everything about her,” an insider told the outlet.

Disick and Richie have been dating for over a year now, and things are seemingly getting very serious between them. The couple is often spotted out on romantic vacations, dinner dates, and spending time with Scott’s three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, whom he shares with his former longtime love Kourtney Kardashian.

Scott and Sofia’s relationship is progressing so quickly that the duo recently sat down for dinner with Kourtney in order to talk about some issues involving co-parenting and the three children’s lives, especially when they are in the care of Disick and Richie.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the dinner wasn’t exactly easy to get through. Sources tell People Magazine that the entire situation was “tense,” and that the group’s gathering looked more like a business meeting than a friendly get-together.

“Sofia spends time with Kourtney’s kids, so Kourtney wants to make sure they are all on the same page. Scott and Sofia tend to get into arguments. Kourtney wants to make sure the kids are in a positive environment when they are at Scott’s house. She is setting up rules for how things needs to be when the kids are with Scott,” a source told the outlet.

“It was a quick dinner. It seemed a bit tense. It wasn’t like they are all friends and were hanging out for fun. It looked more like a business dinner,” the source added.

Recently, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have seemingly been getting along much better. They are co-parenting their kids without much drama, and the family appears to be happy. They even took a family vacation together to Bali, with Kourt’s sisters, Kim and Khloe, and all of their children.

After the Bali getaway, Scott quickly rushed off for a romantic vacation to Australia with Sofia Richie.

Fans can see more of Scott Disick’s life when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E! network.