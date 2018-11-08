Ariana Grande Ex-Boyfriend Nathan Sykes ‘Happy’ He’s Not Mentioned On ‘Thank U, Next’

A former love of singer Ariana Grande revealed in an interview with TMZ that he was thrilled he didn’t make it in the batch of exes the singer noted in her latest tune “thank u, next.”

The site caught up with “The Wanted” singer at LAX where he was asked how he felt about not being specifically named in Grande’s song.

TMZ noted he felt “relieved” and that that he didn’t know his name was included in the track.

“That’s good news,” he laughed.

The song names some major players in Grande’s love life, including Big Sean, Ricky Alvarez, the late Mac Miller, and former fiance Pete Davidson.

Nathan, who dated Ariana briefly in 2013, also revealed he had not heard the track as of yet.

Still, he lent his support to Grande stating that her fans like her music and “if people are happy with the music they are releasing then that’s amazing.”

In the spirit of the song, TMZ asked Sykes what he felt Grande learned most from him.

He noted, “I don’t tell anyone what they can learn from me.”

When he was then asked what he learned from Grande, Sykes took a moment to think about his answer before stating, “It was a long time ago. I guess you grow as a person, don’t you? We were very young.”

The song “thank u, next” is a love letter to Grande herself, using strong declarations that she doesn’t need to define her worth as a person by hanging on to a significant other.

In the tune, Grande is open about her relationships with people like Big Sean, Davidson, and the late Mac Miller, thanking them for helping her grow in different ways.

She channeled her love for the flick The First Wives Club as she debuted the song for the first time live on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Grande revealed her love for the film way back in 2014 on Twitter. She also shared several images from the film on her Instagram story prior to the performance.

and I will still quote first wives club every single day of my life lmao — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 25, 2014

Grande, along with fellow singer-songwriters Tayla Parx and Victoria Monet, took the stage decked out in all white and showcased moves strikingly similar to those performed in the 1996 film by Bette Midler, Goldie Hawn, and Diane Keaton.

In the comedy film, the three women performed an iconic version of the song “You Don’t Own Me” by Lesley Gore.

Grande has long remarked on her love for the comedy about three women seeking revenge on the men who made them miserable.

Ariana Grande’s latest release Sweetener is available for purchase now.