Farrah Abraham Rocks Platinum Blonde Hair In Suggestive New Instagram Video

Farrah Abraham is changing up her look yet again. The former Teen Mom OG star took some time off from her brunette locks to rock a platinum blonde hairstyle on social media this week.

Farrah Abraham took to her Instagram account on Wednesday to share a video of herself wearing a long, blonde wig, which is a change from her current shoulder length, brown hair with blonde highlights.

In the video, the reality star held a new tube of lip gloss in her hand as she pumped the applicator up and down to mix the contents before puckering up to apply the makeup to her pout.

“When you get a new lip gloss,” Abraham says in the video, sticking her tongue out while pumping the applicator up and down.

In the video, Farrah seems to be in a public place with a lot of people around, possibly an airport. She dons the long, blonde wig and a full face of makeup with includes pink eyeshadow, thick eyelashes, and her new pink lip color.

Abraham wears a long-sleeved, dark blue see-through top in the video, which has a light blue collar and cuffs and shows some skin through the sleeves.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Farrah Abraham’s fans may soon be seeing her back on reality television. The single mom, who was fired from Teen Mom OG last year, was recently spotted having lunch with her manager David Weintraub and reality TV mogul Jeff Jenkins.

Jenkins has worked on multiple reality TV powerhouses such as Keeping Up With the Kardashians, The Simple Life, and Little Women: LA, and it seems he’s helping Farrah develop her own series as well.

TMZ claims that the trio met up to discuss a new show that would feature Abraham and center around her and other single, working mothers who are trying to have it all by balancing parenting and their careers all while looking for love in the dating scene.

The show would seemingly feature everything that Abraham preaches about on social media, which is women’s empowerment, single mothers, female entrepreneurs, and sexuality.

The outlet claims that at least two networks have made offers on the yet to be titled reality series, and it seems that Farrah will be back on television in the very near future.

Until then, Farrah Abraham’s fans will just have to keep up with her on social media.