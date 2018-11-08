Brad Paisley Jokes Carrie Underwood Could Go Into Labor During The 2018 CMA Awards

Brad joked that Carrie could end up giving birth on live TV.

Brad Paisley is joking that there’s already a plan in place in case his co-host Carrie Underwood goes into labor while they’re co-hosting the 2018 CMA Awards show together on November 14. Per ABC Radio News, Brad jokingly admitted that he’s already scouted out the quickest route to the hospital and has a “satellite truck ready to go” just in case the baby decides to make an early entrance.

“You think I’m not ready? You think we don’t have a satellite truck ready to go? I’m pretty sure we’ve already figured out the route to hospital,” Paisley quipped when asked about Carrie, who’s currently expecting her second child with husband Mike Fisher. “Most of the time it’s a new couple that figures that kind of thing out.”

The “I’m Still A Guy” singer then joked that he actually wouldn’t be averse to letting the cameras in on the baby’s birth if Underwood really did go into labor during the big show, which is billed as country music’s biggest night and will be airing live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. Carrie will be co-hosting the show as well as performing.

“Well, we have an entire TV show… Like, the quickest route to the hospital for her,” he said. “Where could they get a great angle? I mean, that could be the greatest awards show of all time.”

But despite Paisley’s jokes that his co-host – who have been fronting the awards together for more than 10 years – could potentially go into labor, he admitted that it’s pretty unlikely Underwood will be near giving birth at the 2018 CMAs, despite, as the Inquisitr reported last month, the star already looking as though she’s ready to pop.

Though Carrie and husband Mike haven’t confirmed the due date of their second child publicly, Brad said that she does in fact still have a little while to go in her pregnancy despite her very big baby bump.

“She looks further along than she is,” he said of the star who’s already mom to 3-year-old Isaiah, noting that it “would be a pretty early baby” if he or she comes into the world on November 14.

The country singer didn’t reveal if he plans to reveal the gender of Carrie and Mike’s baby to the world at this year’s awards show like he did back in 2014 when Underwood was expecting her first child, though there has been some speculation that the two could double up on the gender reveal skit.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

As the Inquisitr reported earlier this month, there’s allegedly been much speculation within the star’s inner circle that she could potentially be planning to announce the news while on stage.

Underwood hasn’t publicly commented on the rumors, though the Inquisitr reported that her husband revealed earlier this week that she’s now “doing great” during her second pregnancy after sadly suffering three consecutive miscarriages last year.

The 2018 CMA Awards will air live on ABC from 8 p.m. ET.