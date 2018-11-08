Tucker Carlson’s Home Surrounded By Protesters Chanting ‘We Know Where You Sleep At Night’

Fox News host of Tucker Carlson Tonight, Tucker Carlson, and his family faced an angry mob chanting outside their house in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday night.

According to a Business Insider report, Carlson was not home at the time because he was at work preparing for his show, but the host’s wife and four children were there for the disturbance. Carlson said his wife Susie hid in the pantry and called the police, according to USA Today.

Protesters from an anti-fascists group, who may have organized on Twitter page Smash Racism DC, which is now suspended, gathered outside the home on Wednesday and posted a video of their chanting. The Twitter page posted Carlson’s home address before the social media platform removed the page.

They chanted, “Tucker Carlson, we will fight, we know where you sleep at night.” They also said, “racist scumbag, leave town!”

In addition to chanting, the group rang the home’s doorbell and said that the host is “not safe.” According to the host, security footage captured a protester mentioning a pipe bomb. Carlson also told Fox News that they ended up breaking the oak door to his house.

Carlson told Fox, “Here’s the problem, I have four children. I never thought twice about leaving them home alone, but this is the reaction because this group doesn’t like my TV show.”

In addition to Carlson’s address, the Smash Racism D.C. page also posted the addresses to Carlson’s brother along with his former college roommate Neil Patel.

Carlson’s former Fox News colleague Megyn Kelly, who was recently fired at NBC, condemned the actions on Twitter. She tweeted, “This has to stop. Who are we? What are we becoming? @TuckerCarlson is tough & can handle a lot, but he does not deserve this. His family does not deserve this. It’s stomach-turning.”

Carlson isn’t the only reporter who’s ended up finding himself in the news in the past 24 hours. CNN reporter Jim Acosta had his White House press credentials revoked after an incident at the White House yesterday, according to Inquisitr. The event also resulted in Trump saying that Acosta is a “rude, terrible person.” While White House press secretary Sarah Sanders tweeted that Acosta “put his hands” on a female intern, video of the incident shows the contact was accidental, and Carlson said, “pardon me, ma’am” after their arms collided.

Responding to Sanders’ tweet, Acosta retweeted with his own reply, “this is a lie.”

Most reporters go to work each day expecting to write or report headlines, but in the last 24 hours, two reporters ended up becoming headlines themselves for two different reasons.