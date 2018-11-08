Bella Hadid Flashes Cleavage In White T-Shirt Ahead Of Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Bella Hadid is preparing for the big Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show this week, which means she’s not shy about showing off her body, or her famous curves.

According to a Nov. 7 report by Daily Mail, Bella Hadid did just that during an outing in New York on Wednesday night. The supermodel was spotted wearing a cleavage-baring shirt and a big smile on her face as she headed off to the Victoria’s Secret offices for her final fitting before the big show.

Bella was photographed by the Paparazzi wearing a tiny, tight white t-shirt, which was low cut enough to show off the model’s ample cleavage. Hadid paired the top with some dark brown corduroy pants and a white belt. She also wore a pair of brow boots to complete the look.

The model wore her long, dark hair parted to the side and styled straight, as she carried her sunglasses in one hand, and a brown jacket in the other. Bella sported some small hoop earrings, and had on a full face of makeup, including a berry lip gloss, for the business errand.

Bella’s sister, Gigi Hadid, wasn’t far behind her for her last fitting. Gigi, who is also walking in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show with other big names such as Kendall Jenner, was photographed stepping out of her New York City apartment wearing a pair of dark blue spandex bike shorts, orange sweatshirt, black heeled boots, and a long, dark coat. Gigi’s hair was parted down the middle and worn in long, loose waves.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Bella Hadid will share the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway with her sister, Gigi, Kendall Jenner, Adriana Lima, Adam Levine’s wife Behati Prinsloo, Candice Swanepoel, Elsa Hosk, Jasmine Tookes, Josephine Skriver, Lais Ribeiro, Martha Hunt, Romee Strijd, Sara Sampaio, Stella Maxwell, and Taylor Hill.

Meanwhile, Hadid will strut the catwalk to the musical styling of artists such as The Chainsmokers, Halsey, Kelsea Ballerini, Rita Ora, Shawn Mendes, and The Struts, who are all scheduled to perform at the event.

“The show is a year-long production, and 2018 promises to be our most ambitious yet. We have more musical guests, more fashion and more stories than ever; and, of course, 60 of the world’s top models,” the show’s executive producer, Ed Razek, stated.

Bella Hadid’s boyfriend, The Weeknd, may not be performing at this year’s show. However, he’ll likely be lending his support to his girlfriend, as the two were spotted together in NYC this week ahead of the big event.