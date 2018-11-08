Demi Lovato’s Ex Wilmer Valderrama Has Been Playing Major Role In Keeping Her Sober, Per ‘TMZ’

Demi Lovato still has her ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama’s unconditional support. Since being released from her months-long stay in rehab, Lovato reportedly reaches out to Valderrama several times a week and they sometimes meet up, though the two haven’t been seen in public since she returned to Los Angeles, TMZ is reporting.

According to the report, Valderrama, who visited the 26-year-old star in rehab and was a crutch for her through her hospitalization, continues to play a major supportive role in her life.

“The two talk several times a week and meet up as well… but it’s nothing romantic, simply a supportive friendship,” TMZ reports, citing a source familiar with the subject.

Lovato is reportedly splitting her time between a halfway house and her home. According to the TMZ report, Lovato will continue to spend some of her time in a halfway house in Los Angeles where she can be around counselors and other people who are in recovery. Lovato was hospitalized in critical condition in July following a near-fatal drug overdose after she reportedly injected drugs laced with fentanyl, according to another TMZ report. She was released 10 days later and recently completed a 90-day rehab stint.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Lovato transferred from her original rehab facility to another located on the East Coast, which saw Valderrama flying regularly from Los Angeles to spend visiting days with her. According to the report, the pair have been spotted at places like Starbucks.

Demi Lovato's ex Wilmer Valderrama 'playing a major role in helping her to stay sober' https://t.co/VVkFufnSB5 — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) November 8, 2018

According to the Daily Mail, Lovato appears eager to resume her normal life, which she tries to by visiting the gym and running errands, though she has a sober coach with her around the clock. The Sorry Not Sorry singer has also been attending regular Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, the report continues.

“I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction,” Lovato wrote on Instagram in August. “What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet,” as previously quoted by the Inquisitr.

Meanwhile, Lovato is said to be spending a lot of time with singer Henry Levy, whom she met in rehab a few years ago, as per the Daily Mail. The two are said to hang out at her private home a lot where they watch movies and spend time together. Sources have said that Lovato is “happy and healthy” and working hard to get her life back in track, the Daily Mail report contends.