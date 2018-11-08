Pensioner Launches Legal Battle To Identify As A Younger Man And Improve His Prospects On Tinder

The 69-year-old calls himself a ‘young god’ and said he identifies as a 49-year-old.

Age may be just a number, but one Dutch pensioner is taking legal action to reduce his, because he believes being a gentleman of more advanced years is ruining both his job prospects and luck with the ladies.

Emile Ratelband is nearly seven decades old, but the self-proclaimed “young god” said he has the body of a 45-year-old and plans to identify as a younger man.

Sky News reports that the Dutch entrepreneur believes if people are allowed to identify as a different gender, he should be allowed to identify as someone of a different age. Emile has launched a legal bid to change his date of birth from March 11, 1949, to March 11, 1969.

He said that doctors have confirmed he has the body of someone 20 years younger, and the self-help guru believers it is unfair that his local authority has refused point blank to change his age on official documents.

He is taking action against what he views as their narrow-minded bureaucracy and ageism, and said, “You can change your name. You can change your gender. Why not your age? Nowhere are you so discriminated against as with your age.”

Emile then listed all the areas where he believes his legal age is having an extremely negative influence on his life. They included his employment prospects and dating opportunities on Tinder.

The age-afflicted crusader explained, “When I’m 69, I am limited. If I’m 49, then I can buy a new house, drive a different car. I can take up more work.

“When I’m on Tinder and it says I’m 69, I don’t get an answer. When I’m 49, with the face I have, I will be in a luxurious position.”

Emile is something of a media personality in his own country. He even suggested that if the courts ruled in his favor he would forsake any pension privileges.

Emilie’s case is being heard by a court in Arnhem Gelderland. They are expected to reach a ruling in four weeks on his bid to reverse the hands of time.

It has been reported that the court remains skeptical of the lawsuit and have said that there is no legal precedent to someone changing their date of birth.

Just because it has never happened before doesn’t mean to say it won’t. After all, we now live in the sort of strange times where a man is allowed to marry his smartphone. Take the peculiar case of Los Angeles filmmaker Aaron Chervenak.

Ranker reports that Chervenak eloped with his phone to a chapel in Las Vegas and proceeded to marry his handheld device.

The besotted husband explained, “If we’re gonna be honest with ourselves, we connect with our phones on so many emotional levels. We look to it for solace, to calm us down, to put us to sleep, to ease our minds, and to me, that’s also what a relationship is about. In a sense, my smartphone has been my longest relationship.”

Is such a world where legally identifying as a man 20 years younger really so bizarre?