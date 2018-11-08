Tamar Braxton Reveals Insane Body In A Skimpy Pink Bikini As She Vows To Shave Her Head

Tamar's rocking a hot pink bikini during a recent vacation.

Tamar Braxton is showing off her insane body in a skimpy neon bikini during a recent vacation with her new boyfriend. The star gave fans a good look at her seriously toned figure in the sultry new clip posted to her Instagram account this week, as Tamar filmed herself walking around her in her two-piece swimwear before panning the camera down her body.

The Braxton Family Values star – who split from her husband of nine years, Vince Herbert, last year – was revealing some serious skin in her revealing swimwear which featured gold chains on both hips and a string tie at the back.

Tamar, who’s sister to Toni Braxton, also opted to shield her eyes from the sun in oversized reflector sunglasses as she brushed her hair out of her face.

The star was sporting long brunette hair in the bikini upload but told fans in the caption of her her latest skin-baring upload that they probably shouldn’t expect to see her with long flowing locks for much longer.

Instead, the “My Man” singer vowed to once again shave her head after initially going bald back in March following her split from Vince.

“I do….& they don’t like me embarrassing me like that!!….you ever hug someone and the glue sticks to they face??” she wrote in the caption, seemingly referring to her wig.

“I’m shaving my head again,” Braxton then continued of her plans for a big hair change in the video’s caption, before adding, “This ain’t fa me.”

But when she wasn’t showing off her hair and her own seriously toned bikini body, the reality star was showing off someone else’s physique on social media.

Tamar also shared a video of her new boyfriend making his way out of the pool during their romantic vacation on her Instagram page.

Sharing the video, which showed her laying down on a sun lounger as her man made his way over to her, Braxton didn’t reveal her exact location but wrote in the caption, “Said i wasn’t gone tell nobody but I….”

Tamar – who the Inquisitr shared recently showed off her abs in two teenie bikinis – previously opened up about moving on from Vince with her new boyfriend during an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show earlier this year.

Per People, she told the daytime talk show host that she was “in love” with her man after three months of dating.

David Livingston / Getty Images

Revealing that they met at a friend’s birthday party, Tamar said, “I’ll describe him: he’s African, he’s in wealth finance, he’s got dreads and he’s got a really nice body.”

As for shaving her head again, earlier this year, the star explained her decision to go bald after posting a video on her Instagram account showing her hairstylist shaving off her locks.

Per Cinema Blend, Braxton revealed the reasoning behind her decision by admitting that she was “over feeling captive to a wig, weave, people, people’s comments & opinions hell…even my OWN feelings!”

“We can choose to stop these things from having the power and victory over us!” she then continued. “And for me, that starts TODAY.”