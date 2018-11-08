Kourtney Kardashian Stuns In See-Through Top While Running Errands With Son Mason

Kourtney Kardashian and her oldest son Mason Disick were spotted out in L.A. on Wednesday looking happy and relaxed while spending some quality time together.

According to a Nov. 7 report by Daily Mail, Kourtney Kardashian was photographed by the paparazzi giving off major fall vibes in a long-sleeved, burgundy see-through, sheer top that showcased the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s dark bra and tiny waist.

Kourt paired the top with a pair of high-waisted, corduroy khaki-colored pants. Kardashian added a bit more color to the ensemble by donning a pair of burgundy heels and rocking some light-colored polish on her nails.

Kardashian had her dark hair parted down the middle and pulled into a bun at the back of her head. She smiled with Mason at her side and carried with her a bottle of water and her phone.

Meanwhile, Mason donned an all-white outfit, rocking a pair of white jogger sweatpants and a white T-shirt, as well as some matching sneakers. The 8-year-old also wore multiple gold chains around his neck and donned a pair of dark, oversized sunglasses to complete his look.

Kourtney and Mason happily strolled together as the mother looped her arm through that of her oldest child’s.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian recently met up with her baby daddy Scott Disick and his current girlfriend Sofia Richie for a dinner date at celebrity hot spot Nobu in Malibu.

The trio reportedly discussed some issues regarding Kourtney and Scott’s children, but the gathering was allegedly a tense one and was said to look more like a business meeting than a friendly sit-down.

“Sofia spends time with Kourtney’s kids, so Kourtney wants to make sure they are all on the same page. Scott and Sofia tend to get into arguments. Kourtney wants to make sure the kids are in a positive environment when they are at Scott’s house. She is setting up rules for how things needs to be when the kids are with Scott,” a source told People Magazine.

“It was a quick dinner. It seemed a bit tense. It wasn’t like they are all friends and were hanging out for fun. It looked more like a business dinner,” the source added.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s personal life, as well as their three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, when Keeping Up With the Kardashians, airs Sunday nights on E! network.