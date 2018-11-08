‘B&B’ Spoilers For Friday, November 9: Bill’s Shocking Plot To Take Ridge Down

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, November 9 reveal that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) better get into the habit of looking over his shoulder because Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) will be hot on his heels. Emma Barber (Nia Sioux) has fallen hard for Xander Avant (Adain Bradley), and Highlight Hollywood indicates that she will take a “big leap in a new direction.”

Xander Wants To Take Relationship With Emma To The Next Level

Although Emma spied Xander and Zoe Buckingham flirting, she did not act on her jealous tendencies. B&B viewers will remember that her best friend Tiffany (Maile Brady) warned her about what happened in the past, and Emma has kept her insecurities in check since her friend popped in.

But this week, Emma and Hope saw Zoe and Xander bonding before the fashion show began. Emma bit her tongue and didn’t remark on their flirtations. The intern already knows that Zoe and Xander enjoyed a sexual relationship and even lived together in London. She also knows that Zoe is very willing to give Xander what she won’t, and she may feel threatened by the model.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Xander approaches his girlfriend about their relationship again. Viewers will recall that the Brit had organized a private cabana at the Bikini Bar and wanted to have sex. Emma said no, citing that although she really liked him, she wanted them to get to know each other better first. Spoilers tease that Xander still wants to have a sexual relationship with Emma, but has she changed her mind about making love to him?

Working on behind the scenes photos during fashion show prep, Emma spies on Zoe and Xander flirting from a distance. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/mb6t0BNgNb #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/2rgqNLHEHA — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) November 7, 2018

Emma’s Decision

Emma’s “leap into a new direction” could indicate that she will say yes. She could feel threatened by Zoe since she knows about their history and how much Zoe wants him back in her bed. She may agree to make things more physical as a way to keep Xander’s interest.

On the other hand, Emma has caught Xander and Zoe in compromising situations on a number of occasions. Although she cares for him, she may not want to be played for a fool. She could decide that Avant is not worth her time and end their relationship.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Bill sends Justin on a new mission for information. pic.twitter.com/uYmGwFHIqZ — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) November 2, 2018

Ridge Begins To Plot Against Ridge

November sweeps, via Inquisitr, states that Bill’s first instinct is to turn to Brooke. He now knows that Ridge and Judge Craig McMullen (Joe Lando) spent time together during the custody trial and that they went to school together. But there is no evidence to suggest that Ridge colluded with the judge to award custody to Katie Logan Forrester (Heather Tom). He figures that Brooke has to know what went down between the judge and the dressmaker.

Spencer told Brooke that he knew it would be difficult for her to rat her husband out, but asked her to please consider his position for Will’s sake. According to Inquisitr, he pushed her for answers because he was so certain that she knew something. He figured that her conscience wouldn’t allow her to cover for Ridge if he did wrong.

Although Brooke was furious with Ridge for his recent decisions, she nevertheless warned him that Bill was onto him. She knows that Ridge and Judge McMullen could face jail time for what they did, and she doesn’t want to see him go to prison.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Bill begs Brooke to tell him if something happened that swayed the Judge’s decision to grant Katie custody. pic.twitter.com/4GMwYAa3Cf — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) November 6, 2018

Bill’s Ultimate Revenge

Bill may continue to seek answers from Brooke, but he has an ace up his sleeve. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via Inquisitr, tease that Bill seeks outside assistance in his plot to take down Ridge.

Bill will call in the expertise of Ken (Danny Woodburn) on Friday, November 9. As B&B fans know, Ken is an IT whizz and has been instrumental in finding crucial information. Just recently, he was able to pinpoint that the threatening messages to the Hope For The Future message board were coming from Sally Spectra’s (Courtney Hope) laptop.

It seems as if Bill will want to establish a connection between Judge McMullen and Ridge. Ken will try to dig up any texts or calls between Ridge and the judge. But B&B viewers will remember that Ridge used a burn phone so that nobody would be able to link him and the judge.

Ken will find that there are mysterious calls and texts placed to Judge McMullen, but they won’t have any idea who they are from. She Knows Soaps then provides some key information.

“Justin and Bill set a trap for Ridge and Craig McMullen.”

They will have a suspicion that the mystery number belongs to Ridge. It would make sense that they would set up a meeting between Ridge and Craig so that if Ridge has the burn phone on him, they could triangulate the phone.

And yes, Ridge still has not gotten rid of the burn phone.

Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS, but don’t forget to check back with Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and soap opera news.