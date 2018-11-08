Prince William Wants Father Charles To Spend More Time With His Grandchildren

Prince William and Prince Harry have lamented the fact that their father Prince Charles is too dedicated to his work, at the risk of neglecting his family duties. The revelation comes in the BBC documentary Prince, Son & Heir: Charles at 70, put together in honor of the future king’s 70th birthday, where the two brothers opened up about their hopes for Charles’ future, according to Entertainment Tonight.

William was quite clear about what he hoped for as Charles gets older, speaking about his desire for his father to spend more time with his three children, Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 3, and Prince Louis, 6 months.

Speaking in the documentary, William said, “I would like him to have more time with the children. Having more time with him at home would be lovely, and being able to you know play around with the grandchildren. When he’s there, he’s brilliant, but we need him there as much as possible.”

Charles is well known for being fantastic with children, having previously earned the praise of his wife Duchess Camila, who spoke about Charles’ experience with her four grandchildren from a previous marriage.

“He reads Harry Potter and he can do all the different voices and I think children really appreciate that,” said Camilla when speaking about Charles. “He will get down on his knees and crawl about with them for hours, you know, making funny noises and laughing, and my grandchildren adore him, absolutely adore him.”

To mark The Prince of Wales’s 70th birthday, a new @BBC documentary follows a year in the life of HRH, both at work and at home. Watch ‘Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70’ tonight at 9PM on @BBCOne. pic.twitter.com/3DGF62E97G — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) November 8, 2018

Prince Harry shared a similar sentiment to William, as the royal who is expecting his first child in the spring with Meghan Markle, spoke about his wish for Charles to slow down and shift his focus to his family.

Harry said in the documentary, “He does need to slow down. This is a man who has dinner ridiculously late at night, and then goes to his desk later that night and will fall asleep on his notes to the point where he’ll wake up with a piece of paper stuck to his face. The man never stops. When we were kids, there were bags and bags and bags of work that the office just sent to him. We could barely even get to his desk to say goodnight to him.”

While they both shared the sentiment of wanting to spend more time with their father, the two brothers also paid tribute to Charles’s passion for conservation and the influence it had on them.

Prince, Son & Heir: Charles at 70 will air on BBC One on Thursday evening.