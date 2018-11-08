‘The View’ Host Defends CNN Correspondent Against ‘Shameful’ Donald Trump On Twitter

A host from The View slammed “shameful” Donald Trump on Twitter after he verbally attacked CNN correspondent Jim Acosta during a press conference following the midterm elections that allowed Democrats to win back the House of Representatives.

The White House later revoked Acosta’s White House press credentials in the wake of the incident.

Sunny Hostin, who is a former colleague of Acosta’s, tweeted her support by stating, “I worked with Jim Acosta at CNN. He is a consummate professional and journalist. Shameful how he was treated today by the person sworn to protect the 1st Amendment.”

Following an attempt by CNN Chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta to ask the president about his claims regarding immigrants trekking through Mexico to reach the U.S. border, Trump repeatedly said, “That’s enough.”

He then attempted to ask a question about the Russia investigation, when a White House aide tried to take Acosta’s microphone from him, but he refused to let it go.

“CNN should be ashamed of itself having you working for them,” Trump then told Acosta.

The Hollywood Reporter stated Trump continued his attack.

“You are a rude, terrible person. You shouldn’t be working for CNN. You’re a very rude person. The way you treat Sarah Huckabee Sanders is horrible. You shouldn’t treat people that way.”

Following Hostin’s tweet, Acosta thanked his former colleague and soon found support in a social media feed dominated by those who believe the president’s media attacks were unprovoked.

“It was a damn shame and I’m even more disgusted how he treated April Ryan and Yamiche Alcindor of PBS,” said one Twitter user in a statement of support.

Another fan of Hostin and Acosta remarked, “I watched that press conference and all I can say is how shameful that the man in the White House behaved and treated Jim Acosta!! And continued that behavior with Peter Alexander and April Ryan, I stand by these reporters! These fine journalists didn’t deserve that!!”

Trump later accused Peter Alexander of being “rude” after he attempted to stand up for his press corps colleague. He also told April Ryan to “sit down” after she attempted to ask a question when he called on another reporter, stating to the veteran correspondent, “Sit down. I didn’t call on you.”

People Magazine reported that the president also accused African-American journalist Yamiche Alcindor of asking a “racist question” when she attempted to query Trump regarding people seeing his rhetoric as emboldening white nationalists and whether he was concerned that Republicans would be seen as supporting white nationalists.

During the conference, Trump also claimed victory for his Republican Party despite “very hostile media coverage, to put it mildly,” he stated.

I worked with Jim @Acosta at CNN. He is a consummate professional and journalist. Shameful how he was treated today by the person sworn to protect the 1st Amendment. — Sunny Hostin (@sunny) November 7, 2018

It was later reported by Fortune that Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders claimed Acosta “put his hands” on the intern when she attempted to take the microphone from him as he questioned Trump.

CNN then published its own statement that the decision to revoke Acosta’s press credentials was a “threat to our democracy” and that Sander’s accusations were “fraudulent.”

Hostin later tweeted a link to a Raw Story post where it was reported that a slow-motion video of CNN’s Jim Acosta allegedly showed the White House staffer touched him four times, contrary to White House claims.