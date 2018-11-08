Kate Hudson Walks The Red Carpet Just 5 Weeks After Giving Birth

Kate's making a big public appearance for the first time since giving birth to her third child.

Kate Hudson made her first red carpet appearance this week after giving birth to her third child in October. Per Entertainment Tonight, the star made a big public appearance on November 7 for the first time since welcoming her baby girl Rani Rose into the world five weeks ago, and she made her entrance back into the spotlight a family affair.

Stepping out to be honored as a World Food Programme Goodwill Ambassador, Kate made an appearance during a talk with fashion designer Michael Kors at the University of California. Accompanying her at the event was her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, her stepdad Kurt Russell, and her eldest son, 14-year-old Ryder.

The star was showing off her amazing post-baby body just over a month after becoming a mom for the third time and even sported two different ensembles as she stepped out with her family members.

Hudson walked the red carpet for the dinner portion of the evening in a plunging black dress embellished with silver designs and a thick black belt but sported a navy spotted shirt dress as she chatted it up with the former fashion designer inside the event.

Kate looked healthy and happy in the new snaps, smiling from ear to ear for the cameras as she headed to the UCLA campus to be honored for her philanthropy efforts.

#KateHudson makes her first appearance post-baby in Los Angeles, plus more star spotting ????https://t.co/DCjgisOptQ pic.twitter.com/R9s7kKoIzo — ET Canada (@ETCanada) November 7, 2018

Hudson’s big return to work came shortly after her son Ryder shared the sweetest photo of himself taking care of his new baby sister on social media.

As the Inquisitr previously shared, Ryder, who is Kate’s son with her former husband Chris Robinson, posted a number of impossibly cute photos on social media which showed him holding little Rani in his arms.

The little girl was just 2-weeks-old when the teenager posted the family pictures on his account.

Hudson’s also been sharing adorable pictures and videos of her little girl on Instagram over the past five weeks.

The Inquisitr reported last month that the actor posted the very first video of her daughter online which showed her being cradled by her dad Danny as they bonded together in bed.

Prior to welcoming her third child into the world earlier this year, Kate told People that her most recent pregnancy had been an “interesting” time for her as she experienced some morning sickness.

Cindy Ord / Getty Images

She also revealed how much she was looking forward to bringing a little girl into the house to balance out the energy with her boyfriend and her two sons.

Telling the outlet that she was excited to be “balancing out the masculine [and] feminine in the house,” Hudson – who is the daughter of Goldie Hawn – said that she looked forward “to having feminine energy” around her.