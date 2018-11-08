Khloe Kardashian Flaunts Thin Figure In Skin-Tight Jeans During LA Outing

Khloe Kardashian’s post-baby body is turning heads. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star stepped out in L.A. on Wednesday looking thin and trim just seven months after giving birth to her daughter True Thompson.

According to a Nov. 7 report by Daily Mail, Khloe Kardashian hit the town this week and wore an ensemble that showed off her famous curves, including her tiny waist and long legs.

Paparazzi snapped photos of the youngest Kardashian sister glowing as she donned a black, long-sleeved, silk top that tied around the reality star’s mid-section, showing off her tiny waist.

Khloe also wore a pair of skin-tight, gray distressed jeans, which showcased the new mom’s lean legs. Kardashian’s long, blonde hair was parted down the middle and styled in loose waves. The only jewelry she wore was her signature large hoop earrings, and she completed her look by carrying her phone in her hand and rocking some black, pointed-toe heels.

Khloe wore a full face of makeup, which included a soft pink eyeshadow and a matching shade of lipstick. Kardashian’s L.A. outing comes just days after she and her daughter True spent some time in Cleveland with her boyfriend, NBA player Tristan Thompson.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s future is up in the air. Since the basketball player was busted cheating on Khloe back in April, things have not been great between them, and sources are now telling People Magazine that the reality star has only been talking about Tristan as baby True’s father.

“Khloe hates when people have opinions about her relationship with Tristan. She feels that she doesn’t need to explain to people why she makes certain decisions. It’s obvious there are issues, though. She doesn’t define her relationship with Tristan — she only talks about him as True’s dad,” an insider revealed.

“On the outside, she acts all tough, but it still gets to her. But what it comes down to is that Khloe wants True to grow up in a family with both parents. She wants True to spend as much time with her dad as possible. She believes that True needs a mom and dad in her life,” the source added.

It seems that Khloe Kardashian has some big decisions to make regarding her future with Tristan Thompson, and fans can see more of the couple’s personal life when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E! network.