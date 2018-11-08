Denise Welch Rocks A Bikini At 60 — ‘I’m Proud Of How I Look’

Denise Welch has nothing to hide. The British actor has worked hard to lose weight and maintain it, so she is going to flaunt it, she said.

The 60-year-old actor went further, vowing to wear bikinis until she reaches her 90s, the Daily Mail is reporting. Welch took to her social media to celebrate her recent weight loss by sharing a side-by-side comparison of herself recreating a slightly less flattering snap alongside her transformed figure on Wednesday.

More than five years ago, the former Coronation Street and Waterloo Road actor celebrated losing more than 30 pounds in nine weeks using LighterLife, a weight loss program. In the Instagram photo, Welch shared a photo from five and a half years ago in which she is on a beach wearing a salmon-colored bikini with the top untied as she holds it in place. In the second photo from the collage, the veteran actress is recreating the pose, this time indoors, to show off her new body. The second photo shows Welch’s significantly slimmer figure, reflected particularly on her thighs and arms.

“I’m not going to have anyone tell me that I can’t wear a bikini at 60… I’ve got bumps and lumps and a tummy and I’ve had two children. But I don’t look bad for an old bird,” Welch said, as quoted in the Daily Mail report. “I’m proud of how I look at 60, and I’m not trying to look 30. That’s the message I’m trying to deliver. So if I’m still getting my kit off at 90, so be it.”

Welch highlighted that she took to drugs and alcohol to help ease her pain during her recent battles with depression and anxiety, the Daily Mail noted. But after signing up for LighterLife and shedding the extra pounds, the actor managed to stop using alcohol, which exponentially improved her mental health, the report continued.

“I have continued to maintain this weight loss and completely changed my whole relationship with food. Losing weight is not just about eating less, it’s stopping the crooked thinking that leads us to regain the weight time after time,” she wrote in the caption underneath her before-and-after photo.

The actor, who married Lincoln Townley in 2013 after divorcing from actor Tim Healy after 24 years together, went on to say that she is happy with her life and how busy she is.