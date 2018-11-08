‘RHONJ’ Star Melissa Gorga Dances On A Boat In Cut-Out Swimsuit

Melissa was showing off her front and back in her cut-out swimwear.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga is showing off her assets in a cut-out swimsuit while enjoying some downtime on a boat. In a new Boomerang video posted to her Instagram account on November 7, the mom of three could be seen showing off her moves as she posed in her swimwear while out on the water in Jamaica.

The clip posted online this week showed Melissa doing a shimmy for the camera to give her followers a glimpse at her front and her back in the skimpy swimwear, which featured large cut-outs along the torso and back. The fun one-piece was made up of light pink and purple and featured a crossover design on the back, perfectly showing off the reality star’s tan.

While giving fans a look at her toned legs and arms, Gorga had her long brunette hair tied back in a ponytail while shielding her eyes from the sun in a light blue baseball cap while enjoying some time with a friend on the boat.

Writing in the caption, the RHONJ star confirmed that her swimsuit is available from her New Jersey boutique, Envy by Melissa Gorga.

“Going on vacay?!!! 2 new hot one pieces from @envybymg!!” she wrote, referring to her one-piece and a black swimsuit worn by her friend in the vacation video.

“So much new resort wear!! Envybymg.com #envybymg @tarabogota,” she added.

Melissa’s been sharing a number of bikini and swimwear snaps with her 1.5 million followers since arriving in Jamaica for a fun family vacation.

As the Inquisitr reported earlier this week, she most recently shared a video of herself dancing in the swimming pool with her two sisters while sporting a strapless bikini.

The siblings all danced together in the water with their mom, while Gorga revealed in the caption that the family members had all gathered in the Caribbean to celebrate her mom’s 70th birthday.

The latest swimsuit upload came on the same day as Melissa returned to TV screens for the latest season of Bravo’s Real Housewives of New Jersey, on which she’s appeared since 2011.

Speaking to Cosmopolitan about what fans can expect from Season 9, Gorga opened up about the current state of her relationship with sister-in-law Teresa Giudice who she’s famously feuded with for a number of seasons of the reality series.

Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

“Teresa and I, we are family, but we have different ways of approaching things, so we do butt heads… as I think a lot of sister-in-laws do,” the RHONJ star said of Giudice. “But we’re at that point where we are a family, and we’re not going to break the way we did before.”

Gorga also spoke about the recent news that Teresa’s husband, Joe Giudice, could be deported back to his native country Italy once completing his prison sentence for fraud in 2019.

“It’s a very personal thing. It’s very hard when it involves kids. It’s hard to even talk about, so we’re all praying and hope that it turns around,” Melissa said. “We’re all just here trying to help and figure out what’s next.”