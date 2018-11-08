Julianne Hough Shows Off Amazing Body In Sports Bra And Leggings On Instagram

Julianne Hough is everyone’s go-to girl when it comes to daily motivation and body positivity. And on Wednesday, the professional dancer, singer, and actress wowed her 4.4 million Instagram fans with yet another beautiful snap, accompanied by some equally inspiring words.

Hough took to social media to share a picture of herself striking a pose at the beach while flaunting her incredible body in a workout outfit. The 30-year-old looked completely wet as she stood on one foot while gazing intensively ahead as a wave hit her body but she remained still, proving she gathered impressive balance skills due to her years as a professional dancer. In the picture, the Dancing With The Stars celebrity rocked a white sports bra and leggings that hugged her amazing hourglass physique and showed off her toned abs.

“Close your eyes, standing firmly on the ground, breathing deep into the earth, and ask yourself… ‘How would my body want to be moved if I was connected to the energy of the earth?’, and just move. Trust your body. The body doesn’t lie,” the blonde bombshell captioned her photo.

Her post racked up over 60,000 likes and nearly 200 comments in just a few hours, with fans taking to the comment section to gush over her looks and inspirational personality. “I just love you and your words so much! Your one of my biggest inspirations! Thank you for always sharing your amazing light and love,” one user said, while another complimented her incredible photos: “Do you have a photographer with you 24/7? Like I swear all your photos every day are 100 pro!”

Earlier this month, Hough announced that she would be playing Jolene, the man-stealing title character from Dolly Parton’s 1973 hit single Jolene, in a new Netflix series about the country legend. The upcoming show will be based on the stories Parton, 72, tells in her songs. Hough will star alongside the country diva in the episode titled “Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: Jolene,” which is filmed in Atlanta. In an Instagram post, the Footloose star gushed about how much this new role meant to her.

“Her [Parton’s] stories have been told mostly through music, and most recently now through television. She is a true example of someone who has been in the industry her entire life and has always remained true to herself, expressing herself beautifully through her art,” she said.

“It’s an honor to be a part of this new chapter of hers to tell her already told stories through song now through pictures, and especially to depict one of her most iconic characters.. Jolene!”

She also called Parton a “true artist, legend, icon and hero,” and expressed how excited she was to be able to bring Jolene to life.