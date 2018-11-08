Ashley Graham Goes Topless In Revealing Instagram Video

Ashley Graham has been unstoppable. From shooting for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition in Australia to captivating her fans on social media, the 31-year-old has been pretty busy lately.

On Tuesday, the plus-size model was featured in a rather revealing video on the Sports Illustrated SwimsuitInstagram page in which Graham leaves little to the imagination. In the clip, the brunette bombshell is shown donning a variety of bathing suits and striking different poses.

The video starts out with the model in a black one-piece swimsuit featuring a plunging necklines and moves on to another segment featuring Graham in a hot pink bikini. In this part of the video, the model is walking on a beach toward the camera as she pulls down the bottom part of her bikini slightly, revealing a rarely seen tattoo placed on her lower hip in a rather seductive manner. As the Daily Mail has previously noted, the marking appears to feature the traditional symbol for Scorpio, Graham’s star sign, as her birthday is Oct. 30.

The video continues on to a brief segment that sees the model in a beige stylish swimsuit before jumping to the final part, in which Graham completely forgoes a bra, choosing to go topless instead while donning high-waisted purple bottoms.

“More @ashleygraham? Your wish is our command! #SISwim 2018,” the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit‘s caption reads.

The video was seen more than 73,600 times and liked more than 9,600 times. More than 300 Instagram user left messages in the comment sections, writing both negative and positive notes about the magazine’s decision to feature a plus-size model.

“She looks so beautiful! How about people concentrate on being kind to others instead of being jerks. If you don’t have anything nice to say then don’t say anything at all,” one commenter wrote.

For her part, Graham has always spoken candidly about her figure and looks, often choosing to use unretouched images to promote her swimwear collection, the Inquisitr has previously reported.

“We decided to use unedited paparazzi shots as the campaign images,” Graham said on social media, as quoted in the Standard, before adding, “I’m not ashamed of a few lumps, bumps or cellulite… and you shouldn’t be either.”

According to HollywoodLife, Graham gets frustrated with articles that discuss whether or not she loses or gains weight. The brunette bombshell just wants others to understand that she is a normal woman with the same body challenges as everyone else.