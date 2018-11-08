‘B&B’ Recap For Wednesday, November 7: Brooke Warns Ridge About Bill’s Suspicions

Bold and the Beautiful recap for November 7 features Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) who asked his wife Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) to help Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) as she prepared for the fashion show. Brooke was still thinking about Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) who wanted to know if Ridge and Judge Craig McMullen (Joe Lando) had conspired to award custody of Will (Finnegan George) to Katie Logan (Heather Tom). Both Steffy and Ridge noted that she seemed distracted, but Brooke said that it was because Ridge had been making poor decisions as of late.

According to She Knows Soaps, Bill and Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears) speculated about Ridge’s involvement with the judge. Justin reminded Bill that they had no evidence of tampering, but conceded that the timing of the visits was suspicious. Bill said that he sensed that Brooke knew something but that she was being loyal to Ridge. He said that if she was keeping a secret for Ridge, it would be weighing on her conscience.

Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) and Emma Barber (Nia Sioux) watched from afar as Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) and Xander Avant (Adain Bradley) talked. Zoe tried to give Xander tips as this would be his first experience on the catwalk. Hope confided in Emma that Hope For The Future would be back, and later told Steffy that she wouldn’t stay for the fashion show. She left to go speak to her mother after wishing Steffy good luck.

Hope asked Brooke if she could spend time in the office to get away from the fashion show. It soon became apparent that Brooke was distracted, and Hope wanted to know why. Brooke told Hope that she was still angry about Ridge funding Intimates over Hope For The Future. She said that Ridge had made quite a few bad decisions and hurt people in the process. Hope decided to go home.

Later, Ridge joined his wife in the office. He and Brooke argued about Bill. Ridge felt that Bill should never have had custody of Will, while Brooke reminded him how Spencer had been there for Will when Katie suffered from post-partum depression. She also said that he had manipulated the judge, but Ridge felt that the judge would have ruled in Katie’s favor anyway.

Brooke then warned Ridge that, “Bill’s onto you.” She told him that Bill had questioned her about him and Judge McMullen. It seemed as if Ridge was ready to explode. Check back with Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.