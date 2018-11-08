Bella Hadid Dons Revealing Lingerie On Instagram Ahead Of The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Bella Hadid will walk the runway at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show today, and she couldn’t be more excited. The 22-year-old model took to her Instagram on Tuesday to share a sultry photo of herself on the runway during last year’s show in anticipation of the big day.

In the snap, Hadid is donning a revealing black sheer lace bra featuring an interesting high neckline and back straps. The bottom piece matches the fabric of the bra and is placed high on her hips in a way that accentuates her booty and thighs and highlights her waist. The model’s brunette tresses are worn in loose waves, which cascade down to her shoulders.

Hadid is wearing dark makeup on her eyes, which matches the color of her lingerie, complimenting the overall look. The model is also donning Victoria’s Secret’s signature wings in different shades of blue and white. To complete her runway look, the brunette bombshell is wearing long-sleeved gloves that match the wings.

In her caption, Hadid explained that she had just finished her session with Joe Holder, a performance and health consultant who has developed his own holistic wellness plan, called The Ocho System, as Amuse explained.

“Just finished my last good session with @ochosystem (should be tired but) can’t sleep thinkin about tomorrow! vsfs 19 coming up quick! really just can’t wait for you all to see every single one of the insanely beautiful (&equally powerful, smart, kind, wonderful ) girls walk the runway tomorrow. When I was watching them today I cried…a lot. It’s THAT beautiful. thank you to everyone involved…can’t wait,” her caption reads, oozing excitement.

The model’s post, which she shared with her 20.8 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 483,000 likes and more than 1,300 comments, with fans commenting on her good looks and sharing their excitement over the show as well.

“And we can’t wait either, you all inspire a generation of girls and that’s amazing. thank you,” one Instagram user wrote, while another added, “You are gonna kill it (heart eyed emoji) the only reason I watch anymore.”

The Victoria’s Secret show, which every year brings Angels together for a glittery catwalk extravaganza, is the most-watched fashion event of the year boasting an average of 800 million viewers each year, as Harper Bazaar has pointed out. The report adds that it takes about $12 million to put the show together. For comparison purposes, most runway shows cost an estimated $1 million, according to the Harper Bazaar report.