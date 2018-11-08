Emily Ratajkowski Goes Braless, Flaunts Abs In Tiny Crop Top While Attending Lakers Game

Emily Ratajkowski is known for looking incredible in all sorts of outfits and situations, and a casual trip to a Los Angeles Lakers game is no exception.

The 27-year-old took to Instagram to let her fans know that she had the privilege of sitting courtside at the Lakers versus the Minnesota Timberwolves basketball game at Staples Center on Wednesday night, which saw the home side narrowly win, 114 to 110. Emrata captioned her snap, “Checking in on boo @kingjames,” tagging Lakers star LeBron James.

Emily graced the venue in a casual combo that still managed to turn heads, as she decided to go braless while donning a tiny white crop top and high-waist jeans, which she paired with a black statement belt and red snakeskin ankle boots. The brunette bombshell flaunted her toned abs as she posed for pictures, and she looked like she was relaxed and enjoying herself as she wore her dark locks loose and kept her makeup game minimal, sporting only some mascara and a nude lip gloss.

Earlier in the day, the model-turned-actress posted a couple of Instagram stories that showed her getting ready for the big match. In the first one, Em is seen lip-syncing to Ariana Grande’s new hit single, thank u, next, and she captioned the clip “@arianagrande you slay.” In the following Insta story, the star is seen standing in front of a mirror all dressed up and ready for the match while doing her final makeup touches and dancing around to the same Ariana tune. “Still going,” she wrote.

It was a busy Wednesday for Emily — literally — as she also appeared on Busy Tonight, Busy Philipps’ E! Entertainment talk show, according to the Daily Mail, where she talked about her approach to feminism.

“It all started with boobs, I developed very early. Sometimes they make me feel good and I just want to feel myself,” she explained.

“It’s about loving yourself, and body positivity is important.”

Emily, who starred in Amy Schumer’s comedy I Feel Pretty earlier this year, alongside Amy and Busy, also discussed the time she was arrested with the Inside Amy Schumer comedian for protesting the nomination of controversial Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

“I was flying back from Europe and I got wi-fi on the plane and the first text I received was [from Amy] saying ‘Hey you want to go get arrested?’ And I was like ‘actually, yes.'”

“It was fun,” she said.