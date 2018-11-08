Joe Bob Briggs Heads Back To Shudder For Thanksgiving Horror Movie Marathon ‘Dinners Of Death’

Forget Black Friday, horror fans are gearing up for what Joe Bob Briggs is calling 'Black Thursday,' after new trailer.

Last time Joe Bob Briggs crashed the 24/7 horror movie party at Shudder, he also crashed their servers. Earlier this year in July, Shudder played host to the return of horror and b-movie critic, Joe Bob Briggs. His special The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs drew such a big crow that the servers were unable to handle all the love. Users were frustrated that the marathon stream wasn’t loading or playing for a moment, before crashing.

After some time passed, Shudder did get their servers back up and running and the marathon continued as planned.

Now Joe Bob is coming back to Shudder with Dinners of Death, which premieres this Thanksgiving on November 22. According to a report from BirthMoviesDeath, the marathon will not feature the 24-hour runtime of Joe Bob’s July special. Instead, Dinners of Death will feature four different horror movies beginning at 9:00 P.M. and wrapping up at 6:00 A.M.

Also of note, Joe Bob Briggs stated in the new trailer for the special that Shudder will be airing his all-time favorite horror movie, but didn’t specify what that film was, leaving fans to guess. Many speculated that it was the 1974 Tobe Hooper film, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

As of yet, that title has not been confirmed for the upcoming marathon.

Okay, listen up. On Thanksgiving Night somebody in your house is gonna try to hog the big screen to watch the Falcons/Saints game. But YOU are gonna say UH UH, NO WAY, MOVE ASIDE because the Big Dogs gotta stream the Dinners Of Death marathon on @shudder. Use force if necessary. pic.twitter.com/zk9xO27kEY — Joe Bob Briggs (@therealjoebob) November 1, 2018

This marathon will likely follow the formula Joe Bob Briggs’ last special and many before it. Generally, Joe Bob introduces a horror film by going on one of his famous rants, providing unknown facts about the movie and its creators. As is custom, the introduction to the movie is not complete until Joe Bob Briggs provides his “Drive-In Totals.” The movie is then played like normal, but stopped and interrupted by Briggs to provide more insight and laughs to the viewer.

Joe Bob Briggs is perhaps most famous for hosting Monstervision on TNT during the mid-to-late 1990’s.

The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs is still available on Shudder in an on-demand format. Last July Briggs’ 24-hour marathon included such horror films as Tourist Trap, Sleepaway Camp, Hellraiser, Re-Animator, Pieces, and Demons.

Almost immediately after the success of The Last Drive-In, Shudder announced that they were officially developing a new television series based on the 1982 horror anthology movie Creepshow. Greg Nicotero, one of the creators of The Walking Dead, will be helming the project, which is slated for a 2019 release.

An official release date for Creepshow has yet to be announced.