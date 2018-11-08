Find Out Prince Harry’s Fake Name That He Used When He Went Out With Friends

According to Baroness Jessica Heydel from MTV’s new show The Royal World, she was left feeling a bit puzzled when she met Prince Harry. And whether it’s a tactic that he used just once or multiple times is unknown, but it appears that the night Jessica met the prince, his friend introduced him to her as “Rob,” as described by the Sun.

“I met Prince Harry once on a night out, probably four or five years ago. His friend introduced him as ‘Rob.’ I sat there and I thought, ‘That is Prince Harry, everyone knows that is Prince Harry.’ I had all these things going around my head, so it didn’t turn into a friendship. My mum told me I could’ve been the Duchess of Sussex – she’s still angry!”

Of course, for most people in the U.K., there would be no question that they were looking at Prince Harry if he were there in person. But for whatever reason, using a fake name must have helped somewhat in alleviating some of the pressure of meeting new people. The encounter took place long before Harry even knew of Meghan Markle, so it appears to be little wonder that Jessica’s mom feels regretful that her daughter wasn’t the one to become the Duchess of Sussex.

And at any rate, it looks like Prince Harry’s partying day are over anyway, as he’s preparing to welcome his first baby with his wife. Meghan has reportedly done away with Harry’s man cave and is rumored to have put a wedge between him and his party-loving friends.

Perhaps the best example of Harry’s partying days was the Las Vegas scandal, as detailed by E! News. He was reportedly photographed naked on someone’s cell phone as he played strip billiards with some girls. The aftermath was a bit of a circus, with celebrities like Lady Gaga chirping in with comments like “HOLY MOTHER HARRY LOOKS FIT. Hope no ones [sic] mad at him for that, I’m certainly not.” Playgirl also offered to pay big bucks to feature Harry in their pages, saying that “a million dollars is not out of the question.”

