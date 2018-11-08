‘The Royal World’s’ Baroness Jessica Heydel Flaunts Derriere In Swimsuit On Instagram

MTV’s new show, The Royal World, features young royals from around the globe. One of the cast members that made a splash in the first episode is Baroness Jessica Heydel, who touted traditional men’s roles during the first dinner party. She’s reportedly a triple Baroness, as her title applies in three different countries, according to the Daily Mail.

And just a few weeks ago, Jessica shared a picture on Instagram flaunting her derriere in a high-cut swimsuit. It had a floral pattern, along with a back with criss-cross straps. She paired the swimsuit with a white hat with a blue accent and grabbed her hat with her left hand. She appeared to be standing at the edge of a boat, as she looked out over the blue ocean waters. The caption reads, “Really missing summer right now [monkey emoji] my nose and feet are so cold in London.”

The Baroness also shared a series of Instagram stories today. She was likely excited for the airing of the first episode of The Royal World, but had gone to a chiropractor and appeared to be feeling drained or unwell. Although at the beginning she told her fans to enjoy the premiere without her, Jessica seemed to be doing much better later on, as she shared a video of her watching the show.

The new show has also been receiving tons of attention thanks to the introduction of Tyler Dooley, who is Duchess Meghan’s nephew. His dad is Thomas Markle Jr., who has made news for writing letters to the Queen, as well as for his personal drama with his fiance. In fact, Thomas Jr. and his partner have allegedly dealt with, and been arrested for domestic violence issues.

While most of Meghan’s family seems to be busy talking badly about the Duchess, Tyler has appeared to have positive things to say about her in previous interviews. Perhaps he’s the Markle family member that can turn their image around, but at the same time, he’s arguably still profiting off Meghan’s newfound status as a royal.

Meanwhile, Heydel has revealed that she had once met Prince Harry. While the two didn’t hit it off quite as much as he did with Meghan, it’s something that the Baroness still remembers clearly.

With the show being brand new and having just aired its first episode, reactions to The Royal World remain to be seen. For now, it looks like Heydel is at least feeling a bit better from her chiropractor appointment.