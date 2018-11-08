Find Out How Prince Charles Reacted To Harry’s Request To Walk Meghan Markle Down The Aisle For Their Wedding

When Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas, had to pull out of the royal wedding at the last minute, it caused a big problem: who would walk Meghan down the aisle? We all know that Prince Charles was the one that stepped in to fill the important role. And now, in the documentary Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70, we can now learn how Harry’s dad reacted to the response, according to People.

“I asked [my dad] to and I think he knew it was coming and he immediately said, ‘Yes, of course, I’ll do whatever Meghan needs and I’m here to support you.'”

And later on during the ceremony, Harry said to him, “Thank you, Pa.”

“You’ve gotta say thank you. Just because he’s my father that doesn’t mean I can just sort of go, ‘Okay, that’s all, I’ll take it from here.’ Err, no, that is what I wanted to say but erm…and I was very grateful for him to be able to do that.”

Prince Charles’ eagerness to help appears to have alleviated some of the stress before the big day, as the drama from Thomas Markle’s staged paparazzi photos reached critical mass. It would be weeks later when Markle admitted to initially lying about working with paparazzi, and fans found out that he did so with the encouragement from Meghan’s half-sister, Samantha.

But it appeared that the paparazzi photos would be forgotten and forgiven, until the elder Markle reportedly suffered from a heart attack and required surgery. This meant that the dad had to pull out of the wedding, as he watched it on TV along with the rest of the world.

That was just the beginning of the Markle drama, as Thomas ended up on TV and giving interviews begging his daughter to speak to him again. Half-siblings Samantha and Thomas Jr. joined in on the media circus, and most recently, nephew Tyler Dooley will be on MTV’s new show, The Royal World.

"I can't think of a better replacement than someone like Prince Charles." Thomas Markle opens up about missing his daughter Meghan Markle's wedding with Prince Harry. Read more: https://t.co/ss0NmCuKzO pic.twitter.com/UENJiu1rOo — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) June 18, 2018

Meanwhile, the relationship between Meghan and her new royal family appears to be going well. In fact, her mother, Doria Ragland, appears to also be making a positive impression as she’s reportedly been invited to enjoy Christmas with the royal family.

Meanwhile, Duchess Camilla of Cornwall isn’t surprised at Charles’ generosity and pointed out that perhaps not everyone realizes the extent of his kind nature.