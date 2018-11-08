‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Tessa Gets Busted

New The Young and the Restless spoilers provide evidence that Tessa recently came into a whole lot of money — perhaps as a blackmailer?

Mariah (Camryn Grimes) takes a significant risk and asks Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) to move in together and Tessa accepts. The couple moves their relationship to the next level, but it looks like Tessa still has plenty of secrets she’s failed to disclose to Mariah.

Soap Opera Digest reported that after Mariah bought a brand new mattress for their place, Tessa flies into a rage. Tessa lets Mariah know that she has no right to make a unilateral decision and throw away Tessa’s belongings. Because Mariah only replaces a mattress, Tessa’s reaction seems way over the top, but then Mariah is not the luckiest in love, so she feels perhaps she crossed a line because she didn’t consult Tessa on the big household decision.

Grimes told SOD, “Mariah is taken aback by that reaction. She was trying to do something nice, but she feels like she made a huge mistake.”

Because they’re friends, Mariah turns to Kyle (Michael Mealor) for advice. Sure, he’s no Kevin (Greg Rikaart), but Kyle does in a pinch. Mariah fails to realize, though, that her confidant also hasn’t found himself lucky in love lately, but Kyle hopes that things will change with Lola (Sasha Calle).

After talking with Kyle, Mariah thinks she crossed a boundary with Tessa, but when she arrives home, Tessa left both a note of apology and a bottle of wine to try to make amends for flying off the handle over a nice, new mattress. Tessa doesn’t handle the shock very well, and obviously, Tessa is hiding something in the bed. Her extreme reaction might have clued Mariah in as well.

An even more significant clue comes, though, when Mariah takes out the trash, and she sees Tessa in the alley. Even more shocking, Tessa is frantically taking loads of cash out of the mattress and putting it in a duffle bag. How did Tessa get the cash? There’s at least one large sum of money that recently flowed out in Genoa City to the blackmailer.

“Mariah has no idea what’s going on, but now she knows why Tessa was so upset,” sighs Grimes. “It’ll be interesting how Tessa will explain this.”

Given that Inquisitr‘s Y&R spoilers reveal that the blackmailer’s identity comes to light soon, Mariah may have a lot more to deal with than figuring out how to live together with Tessa. Of course, Tessa may have other sources of money, but that seems unlikely.