’90 Day Fiance’s’ Paola Mayfield Gets Mom Shamed For Baby Bump Video, But Some Fans Come To Her Defense

You can’t please them all. 90 Day Fiance’s Paola Mayfield wanted to share how her body has been changing and growing as her pregnancy progresses, but it also caught the attention of trolls who decided to attack her latest Instagram video.

The clip shows Paola taking a video in her bathroom mirror, as she wore a white crop top and a thong bottom. She rotated from left to right, and wrote a caption about how she “thought it was going to be hard to see all of these changes” but has been “enjoying being pregnant.” Some people were offended by her showing off her derriere in the video and left some mean comments, detailed Hollywood Life.

Luckily, some of Paola’s fans have come to the rescue to send her positive messages. One person told her, “Keep doing you beautiful,” while another said, “dont [sic] listen to thos [sic] who think they do no wrong keep up the good work love it.” Someone else emphasized this, saying “you look beautiful and you’re no [sic] doing anything wrong… you’re just being yourself, beautiful momma… Blessings for you guys…”

Also, Paola slammed the trolls in her captions.

“Before the #momshaming start with the blah blah blah comments. Let me tell you this. No, I’m not worried what my kid’s friends will say about me when they see my photos or videos, that is way down the road for me to even worry about. Plus, I haven’t even pushed this baby out yet lol!”

Mayfield added that she’s not going to change “just because I’m pregnant or becoming a mom.”

The TV star followed up the video with a selfie today, which she took after putting on makeup after she was practicing how to contour. She wore some bright pink lips, along with purple and white eyeshadow.

Fans shouldn’t have been shocked by Paola’s latest video, however, considering that her maternity photos featured her nude in a bathtub, according to People. As seen on her Instagram, the mom-to-be laid in a white tub with rose petals covering her body, as she closed her eyes and laid her hand on her stomach.

“People have asked me if I’m ever going to wear more clothes. My answer is… do rose petals count? You too could benefit from this home spa with rose petals, coconut milk and sea salt bath perfect to keep my skin soft and my muscles relaxed.”

All in all, it sounds like Paola is embracing all of the changes she’s experiencing as she enjoys her pregnancy. That’s great news, as her dedicated fans make sure to send her tons of love, especially in the face of backlash.