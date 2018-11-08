Victoria’s Secret Angel Stella Maxwell Dons Revealing Lingerie On Instagram

Victoria’s Secret Angel Stella Maxwell looked great in an Instagram post from a few days ago, when she took a selfie in a mirror while wearing a bright yellow ensemble. The lingerie featured lace and an hourglass shape in the midriff area, as she captioned the photo, “Dream day! Bts today shooting w my fam @victoriassecret [heart emoji] 5 days until the show!” Her fans shared her excitement for the VS Fashion Show, with people calling her “goddess,” “most beautiful,” and “my favorite angel.”

Stella also shared a couple of photos of herself and Elsa Hosk. In the first photo, the two are acting silly and have pastries in their mouth. The second photo is more serious, as the two model some simple white lingerie against a futuristic backdrop.

The model recently spoke with Glamour UK about what it’s like to be an Angel walking the runway. Maxwell was notably the magazine’s covergirl for the digital UK issue for November 2018.

“For me, it feels empowering to walk down a runway in my underwear! The message I want to send out is that women are sexy. We have girls from all over the world in the show – it’s just a very sexy and confident role and situation you are lucky to be in. I personally really enjoy the moment of the runway show. I think it’s all about feeling good AND looking amazing.”

The model later elaborated on this thought, by underscoring all of the hard work that she and her fellow Angels put in to be ready for the show.

And for fans that follow Victoria’s Secret models, the hard work is certainly obvious. Many models opt to share their workout routines on their Instagram pages as posts or stories.

“The show is about being really comfortable in your body and it’s about embracing your body. All the hard work we have been doing over months comes to a point where you go, ‘Yes, this is it, this is what I have been working so hard for!’ I think that’s mainly what it is about: it’s about hard work!”

Maxwell shared a video to her page some weeks ago, as she did some yoga exercises by some stairs. The way the video was shot, made Stella’s dark silhouette stand out against the blue sky and city backdrop. She did some complex stretching poses with her legs, as she held herself up with her arms.

For now, fans are looking forward to the fashion show, which will feature many famous names including Bella and Gigi Hadid, as well as Kendall Jenner.