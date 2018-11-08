Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan Fighting Over Money Amid Divorce

Channing Tatum and his estranged wife, Jenna Dewan, are allegedly arguing over money when it comes to her divorce settlement.

According to a recent report by Life & Style magazine, Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan do not agree on the financial part of their divorce proceedings, and things are seemingly starting to get a bit ugly between the soon-to-be ex spouses.

Sources tell the outlet that Tatum and Dewan are “dong being nice,” and that they have been “butting heads over money” since filing for divorce last month.

An insider close to the situation allegedly told the publication that the situation seems “pretty simple” when it comes to Jenna’s intentions in the divorce, and that she feels like she made a lot of sacrifices in order to start a family.

“She wants more of his millions, and he doesn’t want to give it. Jenna feels like she put her career on hold to start a family with Channing,” the insider stated.

However, Tatum believes that Dewan’s decision not to return to her TV judging gig is a bit shady, and he allegedly believes that she is doing it in hopes of getting more money from her baby daddy.

“He says her decision not to come back for another season of World of Dance is suspicious and feels like a ploy to get more out of him. Jenna wants to get paid, but Channing is not going to give her everything she wants,” the source said.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Jenna Dewan is asking Channing Tatum for alimony in their divorce documents. Us Weekly Magazine, reports that the Magic Mike star is asking that his estranged wife’s right to spousal support be terminated.

Jenna is said to be worth about $20 million, while Channing is allegedly worth $50 million.

Meanwhile, in addition to alimony, Dewan is seeking joint legal and physical custody of Everly, the 5-year-old daughter that she shares with Tatum. She is also asking that her last name be restored so that she can legally drop Channing’s last name from her own.

The actress has also reportedly agreed to go to private mediation with Channing in order to hash out the details of the split, including the dividing of the couple’s assets and property that they share together.

Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum announced their split back in April, shocking their fans across the globe, and revealing that they plan to work hard to co-parent their daughter following the divorce.