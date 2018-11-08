Anna Faris And Chris Pratt Waive Their Right To Spousal Support

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris are ending their divorce as amicably as possibly by deciding to forego spousal support.

According to People, when the pair decided to separate, they both agreed to do so in a way that would allow them each to be the best parents possible to their 6-year-old son Jack. They have decided to share joint legal and physical custody of their son and have agreed on a flexible timeshare that accommodates both of their schedules.

They’ve also agreed that they will live in close proximity to one another during Jack’s childhood to ensure he is able to grow up being able to see both parents on a regular basis. They will live no more than five miles apart from one another until their son finishes sixth grade and will provide adequate notice if either of them plan to take Jack on a trip out of the country.

Thirty-nine-year-old Pratt and 41-year-old Faris originally arranged a prenup prior to their marriage in July of 2009. The document states that it “is the governing document with regard to issues related to spousal support, community property, separate property, assets, liabilities, debts and reimbursements.” However, neither of the stars will be requesting child support from one another at this time.

They will both share in paying for their son’s expenses, including his child care and private school tuition. They will also take turns claiming Jack as a dependent on their tax returns, alternating every other year.

Pratt has had a calmer past few months since starring in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom which premiered over the summer. His social media posts show him golfing, working out, and spending lots of time with his son. Faris, meanwhile, stars on the comedy sitcom Mom alongside Allison Janney.

Both Pratt and Faris have moved on and found new significant others since the settlement of their divorce. Pratt is in a relationship with 28-year-old actress Katherine Schwarzenegger, the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and broadcast journalist Maria Shriver. Meanwhile, Faris has been dating 48-year-old Michael Barrett, an American cinematographer.

Their new partners seemingly have had no issues in coming together to make things work for 8-year-old Jack. In fact, all four of them joined Jack as he went trick-or-treating in Los Angeles last week. “Along with Katherine and Michael, they all took Jack trick-or-treating in Pacific Palisades,” a source told People.