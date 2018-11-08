NBA Rumors: Sixers, Heat Could Revisit Trade Interest On Jimmy Butler, According To ‘The Athletic’

Will Jimmy Butler return to the Eastern Conference before the February NBA trade deadline?

As the 2018-19 NBA season goes deeper, Minnesota Timberwolves superstar Jimmy Butler remains a hot commodity on the trade market. Though he is still playing for the Timberwolves, team owner Glen Taylor vowed to find him a new home as soon as possible.

Several NBA teams have already expressed a strong interest in acquiring Jimmy Butler from the Timberwolves. The Houston Rockets, who need an improvement in their wing, have already offered a trade package including four first-round picks, but the Timberwolves rejected the proposal. A previous Inquisitr article revealed that Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor and Coach Tom Thibodeau are reportedly in a “strong agreement” about not wanting to trade Butler to the Rockets.

Both executives don’t want to be responsible for potentially elevating the Rockets to superpower status. With the Rockets currently off the list of Jimmy Butler’s potential landing spots, Shams Charania of The Athletic(h/t ClutchPoints) reported that there’s a belief around the NBA that the Philadelphia 76ers and the Miami Heat could “re-emerge” in trade discussions with the Timberwolves involving the disgruntled superstar.

“For Timberwolves and president/coach Tom Thibodeau, accepting two players unlikely to crack his rotation and four draft picks with uncertain conditions was a non-starter, sources said. Around the NBA, there’s belief that the Heat and Philadelphia 76ers could re-emerge in the Butler discussions.”

Tyus Jones wanted to attend Duke-Kentucky, but he was having trouble finding a flight. Tyus wanted to watch his younger brother, Tre, make his NCAA debut. Jimmy Butler stepped in and got Tyus a private jet so he'd be there in person to root on his brother: https://t.co/0Wy9y5XXbZ — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) November 7, 2018

When Jimmy Butler demanded a trade, the Sixers and the Heat tried to engage in a trade negotiation with the Timberwolves. Miami emerged as one of Butler’s preferred trade destinations, and according to Sporting News, the Heat nearly acquired the All-Star forward in two separate occasions in October. Unfortunately, the talks between the Heat and the Timberwolves fractured after Minnesota asked for more trade assets in return for Butler. Meanwhile, when the Sixers expressed interest in trading for Butler, the Timberwolves reportedly demanded a trade package centered on Ben Simmons resulting in Philadelphia to immediately back out with the negotiation.

It’s not a surprise why both the Heat and the Sixers remain interested in adding Jimmy Butler to their team. Now that LeBron James is playing for the Los Angeles Lakers, the Eastern Conference becomes vulnerable and is expected to have a new ruler in the 2018-19 NBA season. Adding Butler to their roster will give the Heat and the Sixers a higher chance of beating other Eastern Conference powerhouse teams like the Boston Celtics and the Toronto Raptors in a best-of-seven series.

As of now, it remains unknown if the Heat and the Sixers have already sent new proposals to the Timberwolves. Expect more rumors to circulate around Jimmy Butler until he finally finds a new home this season.