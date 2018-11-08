Sofia Richie ‘Relieved’ After Having Dinner With Kourtney Kardashian And Scott Disick Per ‘Hollywood Life’

Sofia Richie is happy to finally have a meeting with Kourtney Kardashian under her belt.

Earlier this week, Richie surprised many when she was photographed leaving a dinner with boyfriend Scott Disick and his ex-girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian. As fans of the reality TV stars know, Scott and Kourtney dated for nine years before finally calling it quits. The pair shares three children — Mason, Reign, and Penelope together, but have recently moved on from their relationship and began to date other people.

Disick and Richie were first spotted together in May of 2017 and have been together for over a year now. And since it looks like their relationship isn’t going anywhere, it seems as though the time was finally right for them to meet with Kourtney, especially since Sofia spends a lot of time with the couple’s kids. And luckily, the meeting seemed to go pretty well, especially for the 20-year-old model.

According to the Hollywood Life, Richie was “relieved” following the meeting with Kourtney even though she was super nervous about things prior to dinner.

“Sofia had built up the meeting so much in her mind, and was feeling really nervous and anxious beforehand. She wanted to make a really good impression on Kourtney and show Scott she was mature enough to handle herself like an adult,” a source shared.

The source also went on to say that now that she has the meeting with Kourt behind her, she feels more comfortable than ever in her relationship with Scott and appears to be in it for the long haul.

“She knows it was a big step for Scott to introduce her and Kourtney, and she feels it was his way of letting her know how much he cares and is committed to their relationship.”

As the Inquisitr shared earlier this week, Kourtney met up with Scott and Sofia for dinner at Malibu’s famed Nobu restaurant. According to a source close to the group, Kourtney finally realized that Scott is serious with Sofia and has learned that she needs to accept their relationship for what it is, which is why she agreed to meet them for dinner.

“She realizes that Scott is gone now and that Sofia has won his heart and that eats at her because she thinks she can heave him at her beck and call. It is clearly no longer the case. He has traded her in for a someone 20 years younger,” the source added.

Kourtney is currently single but was previously dating Younes Bendjima before briefly being linked to model Luka Sabbat.