Chanel West Coast Flaunts Bikini Body In Yellow Heels On Instagram

Chanel West Coast showed off her bikini body on Instagram today, sharing a photo of herself posing next to a classic car. She wore what looks like a one-piece or a bikini, with a red top and orange bottom. Chanel kept things colorful by putting on a pair of bright yellow heels while posing next to a light blue car. She quoted Elvis in the captions, saying “Ambition is a dream with a v8 engine.” Fans sent their love, with people calling her “beautiful,” “cute as always,” and one person told her she’s the “prettiest” woman on the planet.

West Coast recently went on an I Am Rapaport podcast which she previewed in an Instagram post. She was asked who are her top five “alive” rappers, but first clarified that “Tupac is the sole reason I rap, basically.” She continued to list Eminem, Jay-Z, and Lil’ Wayne. In the video, Chanel wore her hair in braids, along with a leather jacket and round sunglasses.

The rapper also shared a photo of herself wearing a cute yellow ensemble yesterday, which she modeled in front of a bright, light blue wall. Chanel wore a yellow paid bikini top with matching pants. It looks like the pants had suspenders, and she let her leather jacket hang down from her arms.

While many may recognize Chanel from Ridiculousness, she has since been working as a musician. Her latest shows include stops in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Colorado. Her YouTube video of her latest show shows her rocking her Tin Man costume, as she went on stage and had a blast with her fans. Her blog post also detailed how they had a successful costume contest, as well as a twerking contest in Pennsylvania.

And last July, she gave an interview about what it was like to be on Celebrity Fear Factor, detailed TV Insider.

“I made sure to put my hair in cornrows and braid it back just in case there wouldn’t be anything stuck in there. I made sure had the hair pulled back. I thought, ‘I’m not going to have something bad happen to my hair today because I love my hair.'”

She also revealed her biggest fears, and from the sound of the interview, it doesn’t sound like she had to face them luckily.