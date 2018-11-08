‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Spoilers: Maggie & Jackson Could Be Headed For Disaster

Since the beginning of this season, Grey’s Anatomy fans have been watching the relationship between Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams) and Maggie Pierce (Kelly McCreary) take a dramatic turn downhill. Let’s be fair, their relationship didn’t exactly start well either, with plenty of will-they-or-won’t-they going on in Season 14 as well.

But for a relationship that doesn’t exactly have much time in the bank, they appear to be having an inordinate number of problems already. In the season premiere, they had a near-death experience together, with Andrew DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) pulling them out of the way of an oncoming car. While Maggie was grateful, it seemed to throw Jackson completely off the rails, and he disappeared for a few weeks, letting Maggie know over a voicemail.

His return wasn’t exactly greeted enthusiastically by Maggie either, and ever since they have been having half-conversations in the hallway, with no real conversation about where they both are mentally or where they go from here.

In a sneak peek released by the show’s Facebook page, we see that things are apparently going to get worse before getting better, supposing they do at all. Maggie seems to have found messages on Jackson’s phone from another woman, and his explanation for them is not exactly doing anything to convince her he hasn’t been having an affair.

According to Jackson, they have only been talking, but Maggie says the messages contain heart emojis and that the woman keeps telling Jackson she misses him. Whether or not they were sleeping together, there are other ways to cheat on your partner, and Jackson’s explanation doesn’t seem to reassure Maggie that he hasn’t been breaking her trust since he suddenly disappeared for weeks on end.

As Jackson vehemently denies any physical contact with this woman, insisting they only talked, Maggie can be seen putting her jacket on as the preview ends. Will they be able to save their increasingly rocky relationship? Or will this be another ill-fated Grey’s love story like so many others before it?

Another preview shows Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) and Koracick (Greg Germann) being shipped out to Los Angeles by Catherine (Debbie Allen) for a secret but highly important patient.

There’s also a “crisis that will hit very close to home” at Grey Sloan Memorial, with Alex (Justin Chambers) and Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) dealing with a pregnant patient who appears to have been dressed in hospital scrubs when she collapsed.